Fast, the Xbox Series Seagate SSD expansion card drops a lot in price

As you know, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can expand their storage memory through external hard drives 3.0 for Xbox One games and 1TB Seagate expansion cards for games optimized for the new consoles. One of the handicaps of these expansion cards is their price, there is currently only one manufacturer that creates them and the price has not changed much since they were launched on November 10.

Right now the only one available that we can find on the market is the 1 TB Seagate and the price has barely moved from its official price in this almost month that it has been on sale. The official price is €250.00but now you can find it with a small discount on its original price.

Seagate SSD Expansion Card Price Drop for Xbox Series X/S

The Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S was designed in collaboration with Microsoft and is the only external storage device that allows users to maintain the same Xbox Velocity Architecture performance when playing games optimized for the next generation of storage. Xbox consoles.

The custom storage card perfectly mirrors the functionality of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S internal solid-state drives (SSDs), and features an additional 1TB of capacity to allow gamers to collect new and legacy games from four generations of games. Xbox including games that are backwards compatible with Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Original Xbox.

The storage expansion card has a sleek design, and is optimized for playing Xbox games from your internal solid-state drive or storage expansion card without sacrificing graphics, speed, load times, or frame rates.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S includes three year warranty limited

New price drop

In recent months, Seagate’s memory expansion card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has been slowly dropping in price. The price as we have mentioned a little above is 250 euros and is currently in the €191.99, this being the cheapest price that has been found since it was launched in November of last year. We take this opportunity to remind you that the new deals of the week from the Xbox store, you can consult them through the following link.