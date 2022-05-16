“Fast X″: Which actor joins the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”?

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” will be called “Fast X” and will again star Vin Diesel. (Universal Pictures)

A new addition to the tenth film in the saga of Fast and Furious (Fast and Furious), what will be called fast x This is the actor who has just starred in a very successful series in Prime Video, reacherwhich has been renewed for a second season: Alan Ritchson.

The American actor and model also worked on other series such as Smallville Y titans, but it was not until the arrival of reacher who achieved worldwide fame. Although it is unknown what Ritchson’s character will be in the new Fast Xthe actor will be part of the new additions for this tenth installment of the franchise, which includes Jason Momoa (aquaman dune) as the villain of the plot, since Daniela Melchior (suicide squad) Y Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

“Reacher” actor Alan Ritchson will join the cast of “Fast X.” (@alanritchson)

The arrival of Larson was announced by Diesel, who posted on his Instagram account a photo of the two laughing out loud and described it this way: “Yes, yes, yes… You see this angel on my shoulder making me laugh and you say: ‘That’s Captain Marvel ‘. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you will meet in Fast 10″.

The premiere of the film, which is currently shooting, is scheduled for May 19, 2023. Let us remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had been originally chosen, justin lin, who was in charge of directing the ninth film in the saga and four previous ones, decided to resign. As it transpired, Lin (also a screenwriter for this new film) would have gotten tired of Diesel’s rudeness, who would have been late for his scenes and would have displayed his bad character. Still and everything is supposed to Lin would be listed as producer of fast x

Vin Diesel posted this image online to welcome actress Brie Larson. (@Vin Diesel)

Instead Lin joined louis leterrierthe director of action films Conveyor 1 and 2. With this issue already resolved, the cast continued to be completed. And now the addition of Alan Ritchson.

The rest of the confirmed cast are the already known Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and of course Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto. The return of the actors and actresses is also expected Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron Y Helen Mirren.

