Fast X: A character close to Dom (Vin Diesel) enters the saga

Even if Fast X will not see the return of some stars who made the great hours of the saga, starting with Dwayne Johnson, the feature film will welcome a handful of new faces, including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and a little surprise.

Fast X introduces a new character

Vin Diesel likes to reveal some sneak peek information about the upcoming movie that will star him, Fast X. actor playing Dominic Toretto, formalizes, alongside Michelle Rodriguez, the presence of an additional actress in the conclusion of the Fast & Furious saga.

In effect, we learn today that Rita Moreno (Anita in 1961’s West Side Story) will play Dominic Toretto’s grandmother. Information that is not so surprising as that, since in 2021, the actor had confided in Variety that he wanted Rita Moreno to play a member of his character’s family. A dream that has come true.

The arrival of Rita Moreno in the cast of Fast X shows that the real family of Dominic Toretto is getting thicker as the Fast & Furious episodes appear. Remember, Chapter 9 of the franchise had already highlighted Jakob, the hero’s brother who was played on screen by John Cena.

Fast X, a film that has already changed directors

If the film is still expected for May 24, 2023 in dark rooms, note that Fast X has already had some disappointments. Indeed, a week after the start of filming, director Justin Lin decided to bow out (following some creative differences with producer Neal H. Moritz) to make way for French director Louis Leterrier. If you don’t know this gentleman, know that he likes to film cars from all angles since he notably made The Transporter; a cult film released in 2002 featuring Jason Statham in the lead role.

”’As a reminder, this new adventure will offer us the opportunity to skid under the burning sun of Rome, and above all, to find the many inseparable members of The Family of our dear Dom (Vin Diesel), namely Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanue). In addition to Dom’s grandmother, there will also be new faces, starting with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Jason Momoa (Games of Thrones, Aquaman).

Also to be read