Fast X Adds Jack Reacher Star Alan Ritchson

Fast X has made another personnel change by adding new cast member Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher, Titans). Deadline was the first to report.

Ritchson’s arrival follows in the footsteps of director Justin Lin stepping back to produce only in April after production had already begun, with Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Netflix’s live-action Lupine) stepping in for nearly a week. late at the beginning of May. Lin reportedly quit due to friction with franchise star Vin Diesel, which was also the reason Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left the series. Despite some behind-the-scenes hiccups, Ritchson will bring more new energy to the upcoming movie in an unknown role.

The film’s already impressive cast includes newcomers Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). In addition to Diesel, most of the rest of the cast are expected to return, including Diesel himself, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Sung Kang, but John Cena has not confirmed his return. still.

Fast X is the tenth and penultimate film in the Fast & Furious film franchise. It is expected to be released in May 2023.

