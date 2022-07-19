Entertainment

Fast X: Brian’s sister in Fast and Furious 10?

An actress from Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) would actually play the sister of Brian O’Conner, the character of Paul Walker.

At the announcement of the participation of Brie Larson at the next film in the Fast and Furious saga, many fans have joked about the role of the actress. Indeed, after the introduction of Jakob Toretto (John Cena) in Fast and Furious 9, the fans had fun on the fact that the actress could play the sister of Brian O’Conner, the character of Paul Walker.

Today, the subject is no longer a joke but a theory that is making more and more noise. The interpreter of Captain Marvel in the MCU could actually play a character linked to Brian O’Conner in FastX. Brian’s family has been mentioned little in the Fast saga, we know via Fast Five (2011) that he was raised by his mother after his father left. The character may well have siblings. Plus, Brian might just make a winking appearance, via the brothers of Paul WalkerCody Walker and Caleb Walker – and deepfake technology.

Scheduled for May 19, 2023, Fast and Furious 10 is made by Louis Leterrier. On the casting side, we will find Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Michael Rocker, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Cardi B with among the newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno.

