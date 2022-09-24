Fast X: Brie Larson offers new details about her character

The production and filming of Fast X are still running. The first part of the end of the saga of fast and furious It will be a true party of renowned actors and actresses, who will give milk even in the identity card and will participate in fast-paced action sequences with, surely, vehicles at full speed. Jason Momoa is one of those who has spoken the most about his character, assuring in his case that he has to get into the skin of a true maniac. Nevertheless, now it is Brie Larson who offers new details about her characteralthough it does not delve too deeply into its characteristics.

Tess, the new Fast X character played by Brie Larson

In a new Instagram post, the actress has published an image in which you can read the name of her character: Tess. To date, we were completely unaware of who she was in Fast X, and now at least we can name her after her. There is no more official information about Larson’s character yet, but it is believed that Tess could be the secret sister of Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker in the past. That would connect the saga with its roots and allow Fast X to close keeping part of the character of Walker present, in whatever way. In any case, there is still a lot left for the premiere of Fast X (May 19, 2023) and little by little we will receive more information about Larson and the rest of the characters that the cast will be in charge of, since part of it is also kept secret.

Fast X have the presence of Daniela Melchior, Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno or Alan Ritchson among others. Despite requests from Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson will not be part of the cast in this installment. The Rock is focusing on other projects and, within the saga fast and furious will have the sequel Hobbs&Shaw on the table with new ideas.