Entertainment

Fast X: Daniela Melchior as daughter of Dom Torreto?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Daniela Melchior, the star of The Suicide Squadconfirms its involvement in Fast X and shares footage from film sets that might suggest she’s playing Dom Torreto’s (Vin Diesel) daughter.

While its role in the film has yet to be confirmed, the tattoos sported by James Gunn’s Ratcatcher II seem to forge a relationship with the head of the Fast family.

Besides Melchior and Diesel, FastX will count in its ranks Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa, as well as the rest of the Fast family, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris among others. Louis Leterrier is directing the film this time, Justin Lin having left the director’s seat after deep disagreements with Diesel.


Fast & Furious is Copyright Universal Pictures All Rights Reserved. Fast & Furiousits characters and production photos are the property of Universal Pictures.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Michael B. Jordan received $6.95 million for his mansion in the Hollywood Hills

9 mins ago

What is the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Stella, the daughter of Antonio Banderas

10 mins ago

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, live at dawn from June 5 to 6 on MTV Spain

21 mins ago

Footage Reveals Kim Kardashian Failed To Zip Her Dress All The Way

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button