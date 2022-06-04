Fast X: Daniela Melchior as daughter of Dom Torreto?

Daniela Melchior, the star of The Suicide Squadconfirms its involvement in Fast X and shares footage from film sets that might suggest she’s playing Dom Torreto’s (Vin Diesel) daughter.

While its role in the film has yet to be confirmed, the tattoos sported by James Gunn’s Ratcatcher II seem to forge a relationship with the head of the Fast family.

Besides Melchior and Diesel, FastX will count in its ranks Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa, as well as the rest of the Fast family, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris among others. Louis Leterrier is directing the film this time, Justin Lin having left the director’s seat after deep disagreements with Diesel.

Proud to be Family.

Proud to be Family.

Proud to be part of this incredible project that it's not just a movie. It's an experience, it's legacy. Thank you @vindiesel for making me feel at home, on and off set. 💫 Now… fasten your seat belts and expect the unexpected. 🔥#FASTX @TheFastSaga




