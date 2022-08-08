Fast X: everything we know about the next Fast & Furious with Vin Diesel

Louis Leterrier, the 49-year-old Parisian filmmaker, is known for his many action films and blockbusters – including The Incredible Hulk, the Clash of the Titans, Elusive – took the reins of Fast X.

Will Paul Walker come back from the dead?

In an emotional Instagram post earlier this year, Vin Diesel apparently hinted that a comeback could be in the works for Paul Walker’s character, Brian. “Every movie Fast what I do must always honor my brother Pablo, he wrote. When his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen…well, I don’t need to tell you how seriously I take that. Fast could never have been here without the deep love and brotherhood between Dom and Brian established in 2001.”

The subject is delicate: there is a precedent insofar as the last film Fast by Paul Walker was completed using a mixture of body doubles and CGI after he passed away midway through filming. Digital exhumations are nothing new its standardization can worry. What will happen when the studios start exploiting the image of the dead against their will? Will minds become products?

But Vin Diesel strongly hinted there would be an appearance by the actor, stating that “angels are coming into this mythology and will make you all smile.” Director Justin Lin also seemed to suggest that post-mortem retaliation from Walker might be on the cards during a conversation with CinemaPop before he retired from filming. “Bringing him back is something I think about every day,” he said. No one knows if plans have changed with the arrival of new director Louis Letterier.

Who else will be in FastX ?

Dwayne Johnson won’t be back in FastX, due to his famous (and very public) feud with Vin Diesel. On the other hand, Hollywood icon Rita Moreno joins the franchise, after returning to the limelight during an appearance in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, a remake of the classic musical that made her a star in 1961. She will play the role of the grandmother of Vin Diesel’s character. “It’s always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she’s there, playing my grandmother, gives me heartache. I am so blessed,” the actor said in an Instagram post.

Also expect to see a slew of returning regulars: Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, Jordana Brewster as of Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel in that of Ramsey, Charlize Theron in that of Cipher, John Cena in that of Jakob Toretto, Jason Statham in that of Deckard Shaw and Cardi B in that of Leysa.

Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Daniela Melchior will also join the franchise for the final two films, though their roles are still under wraps.

