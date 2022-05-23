Fast X: first look at the look of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) with Vin Diesel

Brie Larsonthe well-known actress who plays Captain Marvel in the UCM (and that we have seen in movies like Kong: Skull Island, Unicorn Store, Room or Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among others), has already been seen on the set of Fast X, a saga in which he will debut in a role that is currently unknown. This is how the actor shared it Vin Diesel through his official Instagram account, publishing a photograph of himself with Brie Larson, apparently characterized by the appearance he will wear in the film.

First image of Brie Larson in Fast X

“There are people you meet in life… who change you forever, change your family… change the world, FOREVER!”, Vin Diesel wrote on Instagram next to the photo in which he appears next to the Oscar-winning actress for Room. Of course, at the moment it is unknown what role Brie Larson will play, although it is already pointed out that she could be related to Brian O’Connera character played by the sadly missing Paul Walker.

So much so, that it is speculated that Brie Larson may be the O’Conner’s secret sister, giving rise to the so-called Fast & Furious family being all united again, as Vin Diesel himself always suggests. Let’s remember that another famous name will debut in Fast X with Jason Momoa, Aquaman in the DCEU, this time as a villain with a very particular style. Recently, Vin Diesel shared a short video clip with Momoa himself on the hood of a muscle car on the set itself while Charlize Theron published a first photo of his character in the film.

Fast X is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2023a film that recently lost its director, Justin Lin, due to creative differences.

Source | Vin Diesel