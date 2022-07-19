Fast X: John Cena is back for Fast and Furious 10

After Helen Mirren, it is the interpreter of Jakob Toretto, John Cena, who is back for Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X).

Fast and Furious 9 introduced Mia and Dom’s brother Jakob Toretto to the franchiseUniversal Pictures. Second villain of this episode, at the end of F9, Jakob made amends with the family and was able to escape with the help of Dominic.

If the information is not yet official, John Cena does well in the cast of Fast and Furious 10. Last month, the actor was spotted in London alongside Jason Momoa, who is one of the villains of the next installment. In the process, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram account which confirms his presence in the film.

Otherwise, Michael Rocker also reprized his role as Buddy of Fast and Furious 9an auto mechanic who was on the team of Dom, Jakob and Mia’s father.

Scheduled for May 19, 2023, Fast and Furious 10 is made by Louis Leterrier. On the casting side, we will find Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Michael Rocker, John Cena and Helen Mirren with among the newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno.