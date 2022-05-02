Fast X. Justin Lin stops being director of Fast and Furious 10

Digital Millennium

Mexico / 01.05.2022 20:54:22





One of the most important news in the cinema during the last weeks had been the production of Fast X (fast and furious 10), of which we have seen photos of actors such asJason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson and, of course, Vin Diesel himself..

However, it was recently reported by dead line that director Justin Lin will leave the production as director due to “creative differences” but will remain as producer on the film just days after starting work on the set.

“With the support of Universal (Pictures), I made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST-X, while remaining on the project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. FAST”, retrieves a statement.

They also disclosed that, after this, the production will have a small pause, while the executives and the producers find a new director and already have candidates, of which names were not disclosed.

Despite this, they hope that the premiere of the film will not be delayed, which is scheduled to be released in theaters. the next May 19, 2023.

Just recently, the prequel to the new movie fast and furious 9 It premiered through digital platforms and is part of the HBO Max catalog, as well as the iTunes store, Amazon, YouTube, Play Store and Claro.

chaov