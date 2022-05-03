‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier replaces Justin Lin as director

‘Fast X’: Louis Leterrier is the best option to replace Justin Lin as director.

‘Fast X’ brings a new member to your creative family. After the departure of justin lin from the tenth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, French filmmaker Louis Leterrier has been tapped to step in and direct the action-packed film.

Louis would bring a lot of action experience to the franchise, as his previous directing credits include two ‘Transporter’ movies, ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ and ‘Clash of the Titans.’ Most recently, he has worked on Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ and ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’.

At the moment Universal Pictures has not officially confirmed it, nor have the official profiles of ‘The Fast Saga’ on Twitter or Instagram, where the last post is precisely Justin Lin’s farewell letter, but Variety has confirmed that Louis Leterrier is the man for the job.

“He beat out numerous applicants for the job and schedules are being worked out so he can join ‘Fast X,'” the outlet reported.

Director Lin left the film just a few days after filming began, and issued an announcement on social media to explain the “difficult decision” to step down as director. Nevertheless, will remain on board as a producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘FAST X,’ while staying on the project as producer.” justin lin

“For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in the history of cinema, ”was how his departure was announced.

‘Fast X’ will be directed from a script written by Chris Morgan. Although the official cast has not been announced, familiar faces from the franchise such as Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang are expected to reprise their respective roles.

The premiere of the tenth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is scheduled for May 19, 2023 in theaters.

