Fast X recruits Reacher star Alan Ritchson

Another big name has joined the star-studded cast of x fastthe tenth and penultimate tranche of the Fast and Furious film series. The film is currently in production, although a hiatus was taken after director Justin Lin left the project. As the film moves forward with new director Louis Leterrier, the cast has also expanded with Reach Star Alan Ritchson has signed on to play a lead role, as originally reported by Deadline.

Ritchson is best known for Reach, given the immense success of the Prime Video series. A second season of the show is currently in the works and Ritchson is expected to return. Amazon also signed the actor to a three-movie deal following Reach, so he will also star in several upcoming films on Prime Video. His other known roles include Thad Castle in blue mountain stateAquaman in Smallvilleand Hank Hall in Titans.

Ritchson isn’t the only big name making his Fast and Furious debut in x fast. After Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson publicly campaigned for a role on the show, her wishes were granted when Vin Diesel cast her for the tenth Fast film. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was also cast as the film’s villain, and The Suicide Squad Star Daniela Melchior has been cast in a mystery role. Because x fast has a budget that’s reportedly in the $300 million range, it seems the filmmakers are sparing no expense when it comes to building an all-star cast.

Of course, the main cast of the franchise should also return. This obviously includes Diesel along with other Fast and furious returning alumni, including Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Cardi B. Chances are there will be surprises, like the return other actors on the show, though we shouldn’t count on a cameo from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Lin will remain on board as a producer after stepping down as director. Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent are also producers. Lin co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Mazeau.

Fast X will be the penultimate Fast and Furious movie





The plan is for the Fast and Furious series of films to conclude after two more films. x fast is the first of the latter two films, which Justin Lin had planned to direct ahead of his recent release. As the film series continues to gross at the box office, F9 being no exception, Vin Diesel feels the time is right to start closing this story. Last year, he explained that the story deserved to have a proper conclusion.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel said, per AP. “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a final. I think this franchise deserved it. »

x fast is slated for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023.





