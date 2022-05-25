Fast X: Rita Moreno will play the Grandmother of Dom (Vin Diesel)

The legendary actress Rita Moreno join the cast of Fast X in the role of Dominic Toretto’s grandmotherthe character of Vin Diesel. Since 2001, Vin Diesel led an exceptional cast throughout the Fast and Furious franchise, whose hard core was made up of Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and the late Paul Walker. The character of Vin Diesel also consistently emphasizes the importance of “family”, the inclusion of one’s brother Jacob (John Cena) being a major part of Fast and Furious 9. Episode 7 focused on Ian’s Revenge Shaw, the big brother of Deckard Shaw (died in 6), episode 8 on the sister, Cipher. In short, nothing more important than the family.

Given the powerful family ties that are woven between episodes of the saga, we wondered who was the next sister capable of holding Fast X spellbound. It’s missed, it will finally be the grandmother of Dom. This guy seriously needs to find his family members and keep them in sight, or risk seeing a Fast XI in the pipes.

The cast of FastX already features many newcomers, with the arrivals of rising stars like Brie Larson, Jason Momoa but also Alan Ritchson, Michael Rooker and Daniela Melchior. Despite some behind-the-scenes reshuffles that saw the director justin Linen exit Fast 10the film is currently still in production under the new direction of Louis Leterrier (The IncredibleHulk). The plot of the film is still unknown, although we know concretely what to expect. The saga Fast and Furious kept upping the ante with death-defying stunts with each new installment, and as usual, new big names joined the cast. We wish courage to the grandmother to manage her merry band of little speeders, convicts, robbers, cosmonauts among other well-supervised professions.