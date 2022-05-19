Fast X: Scott Eastwood Returns To Fast And Furious As Little Nobody

Scott Eastwood officially returns to the world of Fast and Furioussince he will rejoin the cast of the highly anticipated x fast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood will reprise his role as Little Nobody in the film, a character who first appeared in fate of the furious and is a government agent who can be seen with his boss, Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody. In the eighth film, Little Nobody helps Dominic Toretto’s team find Cipher (Charlize Theron), a notorious cyber-terrorist trying to start a nuclear war. However, the report did not indicate whether or not Russell would return.

Eastwood’s return marks the return of yet another character from past entries in the Fast and Furious franchise. Late last month, it was also announced that Charlie Theron would return to the film as Cipher. A bunch of newcomers will also appear in the upcoming film, including Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchoir, and Alan Ritchson.

x fast is now being run by conveyor director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role of Justin Lin after Lin suddenly left the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as producer.

Although the official cast has not been announced, it is highly likely that franchise alumni Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang will reprise their respective roles.

The tenth installment will feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (aquaman), Daniela Melchor (the suicide squad) and Brie Larson (captain marvel), and Momoa is expected to play the antagonist.