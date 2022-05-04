“Fast X”: The names that return in Fast and Furious 10

With each new cinematic chapter, the family grows and new names are added to the franchise of increasingly impossible stunts.

“Fast and Furious”which has long ceased to respect logic and physics, will return in 2023 with its tenth installment, “FastX”being the penultimate film in the main saga known as “The Fast Saga”.

Director justin linwho directed “Fast 9” and four other installments in the franchise, will have the mission of spearheading the beginning of the end of the story of “Dominic Toretto” and his team, the new superheroes who survive everything.

With filming underway, this cast will once again be headed by Vin Dieselwho will meet again with several recognized names of the saga.

In the tenth movie we will have aa again Sung Kang (“Han”), Tyrese Gibson (“Roman”), Michelle Rodriguez (“Letty”), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (“Tej”), Nathalie Emmanuel (“Ramsey”), and Jordana Brewster (“Mia”)Universal Pictures confirmed to TheWrap.

Through your Instagram account, it was Diesel himself who revealed that, originally, the tenth film did not contemplate the return of his film sister, disappointing the actor to the point of not knowing how to continue the story. However, he thanks her daughter for making Lin see that without “Mia” there is no “Fast X”, allowing her character to return.

Keeping Paul Walker in mind, Diesel expressed “when the F10 script came in, it left out ‘Mia Toretto’… Someone I’ve attributed to the sisterhood of ‘Dom’ and ‘Brian’… I was so disappointed I didn’t see how I could continue… After all, I wasn’t going to do another ‘Fast’ unless ‘Brian was back in ‘Fast and Furious 4’… I don’t need to remind you of the requests they sent to the studio for the return of ‘Letty’ at the end of 5. Side note, you’ll never believe who corrected the all-important role of ‘Mia’… my daughter, the Alpha Angel, who told the director very clearly and honestly ‘NO! MIA THERE IS NO FAST 10!” LOL”.





“Fast X” also confirmed the return of Charlize Theron as “Cipher”the villain who has given “Dom” and his team more than one problem since her debut in “The Fate of the Furious.”

Nothing is said about a return of Jason Statham as “Deckard Shaw”, something that many expect considering what is presented in the post-credits scene of “Fast 9”.

Regarding the new names, the movie will star Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) What a villain who will work alongside “Cipher”.

Although their roles are yet to be revealed, “Fast X” will feature the franchise debut of Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) Y Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”). This family does not stop growing.

who will not return Dwayne Johnson, who rejected with harsh words Diesel’s invitation to return to the saga. At least keep up the spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw”, with Statham.

If all goes well and is not postponed again, the penultimate film of “The Fast Saga” will land on May 19, 2023.