Fast X This is the name of the new Fast and Furious movie

When there is one year left for the premiere of the tenth chapter of Fast and furiousUniversal Pictures released his name: Fast X. The announcement was made just on the first day of shooting the film, which will be released on May 19, 2023, little more than a month after the original date.





For Fast X, the leading cast adds the actors Brie Larson Y Jason Momoawhile it will not be “The Rock” Johnsonwho in previous films played the character of Luke Hobbs, and who made the decision not to return to history after having differences with Vin Dieselthe main actor.





On the other hand, the director of Fast and Furious 10 is justin linhe directed the ninth part, in addition to the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. Lin mentioned that the tenth installment, like the future eleventh, will have an argument that will serve to give it closure to the story, which began in 2001. Of course, we are talking about the last two films of the longest saga in the history of cinema.









Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022











