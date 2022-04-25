Fast X, thus the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious saga

Written by: Monica Redondo @MonicaRedondoD 24 April 2022 2 minutes

The tenth installment of the legendary Fast & Furious saga, Fast X, will be released on May 19, 2023.

did you think the fast and furious series had it come to an end? You’re wrong, the tenth installment of the popular car saga will be called Fast X and will live its premiere next May 19, 2023. We do not say it, it has been Universal Pictures itself who, through the official account of the franchise on Twitter, has echoed the news.

In the publication on social networks, you can see what the poster for the tenth installment of the already legendary movie saga will look like. At first, the premiere was going to be on April 7, 2023, but the date has been postponed until May 19 of that year. This means that in less than a year, we will be able to see the first images of the long-awaited tenth installment of Fast & Furious.

Fast X, that’s what the tenth installment of Fast & Furious will be called

Fasten your seat belts. FAST X is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08K6Eai3c1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) April 20, 2022

This long-awaited installment of the mythical movie saga will be known as F10 or Fast10 and will feature a top-notch cast, including the presence of Brie Larson Y Jason Momoa, as new protagonists. These two actors will join stars like Vin Diesel.

On this occasion, Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock or Luke Hobbs will not appear in the installment. Johnson has maintained his decision not to participate in the franchise again after his well-known encounter with Vin Diesel. The director of the tenth installment, Fast X, will be justin linthe same one who signed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth installments.

The director himself has commented in several interviews that this future installment, as well as the eleventh that we can enjoy in 2024, will have a plot that will aim to close the plot of the entire saga. Will he achieve his goal? Likewise, everything indicates that the end of this mythical saga of automobile films is scheduled for 2024; with the premiere of the eleventh film, as Vin Diesel already assured a few years ago. Is Diesel right and will this famous saga come to an end?

Others #Fast & Furious #Fast X