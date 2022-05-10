Fast X: Vin Diesel arrives in Europe with Fast and Furious 10

For several days, the Fast and Furious saga has been at the heart of the news. After revealing the official title of Fast X, the logo and suffering the departure of its director, it seems that the 10th main episode of the franchise continues its filming… in Europe. Fast and Furious revs its engine through the historic streets of Rome.

Destination: Rome

Vin Diesel and “The Family” have visited, one film after another, the four corners of the globe at the wheel of the fastest racing cars in the world. Fast and Furious thus led Dominic Toretto and his band in the streets of Los Angeles, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, New York, San Juan, Havana, etc. and even on the inhospitable lands of Iceland. With the exception of England, and more specifically Wembley Stadium, the franchise born in 2001 with Fast and Furious seems to shun the Old Continentbut that just changed.

Fast X brings color back to Europe and lands in one of its iconic capitals, once the seat of the Roman Empire and now the capital of Italy. Rome is therefore one of the destinations of choice for this Fast and Furious 10 which features robberies and necessarily high-level chases. To facilitate filming, several streets in the historic center were recently closed. Onlookers were able to see the Fast X teams on Via dei Fori Imperiali, along Lungotevere and on Via Cristoforo Colombo, as well as actor Jason Momoa riding a motorcycle.

Fast and Furious 10

The most “over the top” motorized franchise of the 7th Art returns to dark rooms by May 2023 for a tenth and penultimate main episode soberly titled Fast X. The main actor Vin Diesel has thus communicated on multiple occasions on the project, introducing new actors to the cast. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jason Momoa (Aquaman of the DC Universe) join the big family of Fast and Furious alongside, among others, Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde, Hancock), still in the role of Cipher, as well as the whole troupe revolving around Dominic Toretto.

All is not well on the set of Fast and Furious 10. Indeed, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam, Rampage, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji) refused to take over the role of Luke Hobbs following disagreements with Vin Diesel. That’s not all. Director Justin Lin (Star Trek: Without Limits) left the project in the middle of filming for reasons that remained unclear, which cost producers no less than 600 thousand to 1 million euros per day of shutdown. Universal Pictures has therefore recruited Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Elusive) in stride. The French director is given the heavy task of completing the project.