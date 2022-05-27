‘Fast X’: Vin Diesel shares a photo together with Daniela Melchior during filming

The filming of the tenth installment of fast and furious continues normally and after Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, now It’s Daniel Melchior’s turn to appear on Vin Diesel’s Instagram, showing a screenshot on the set with both artists dressed as their respective characters. Melchior has recently passed through the mainstream being one of the components of the suicide squad by James Gunn, a feature film that has served the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker to start his DC television universe on HBO Max.

In any case, and going back to Fast X, it is still unknown to whom Melchior playedfor which it is estimated that he will be a character of vital importance for this new film in the saga that will close this cinematographic stage initiated by Paul Walker (well, to be the first part of the closing). “Iconic moments with the incredible new members of our family… Blessed and grateful! (Daniela Melchior) I hope you feel proud of Fast X!” .

The cast of Fast X does not stop growing and new material from the film appears every week

Vin Diesel will be accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron, along with the aforementioned new additions: Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson. The synopsis of Fast X It has not yet been officially revealed and the film will be released on May 19, 2023 (along with the whole barrage of new Star Wars series).

Justin Lin left the direction of the project due to Diesel’s alleged behavior during filming. louis leterrier He has successfully replaced the previous filmmaker, since the production of the film follows a normal development and there have been no complaints so far regarding the protagonist. Remember that in parallel there is also right now running through the offices the sequel to Hobbs&Shawwith Dwayne Johnson.