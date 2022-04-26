Fast X: Vin Diesel welcomes Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in Fast & Furious 10

Announced recently on Vin Diesel’s Instagram account, Fast & Furious or Fast X for friends, has finally been formalized. Good news for fans of the saga who have been waiting for the sequel to F9 since mid-2021. It was following a publication on his Instagram page that Vin Diesel revealed the presence of Brie Larson in this new opus.

Update on Fast X

Filming has finally started! Vin Diesel recently unveiled the first images of the shooting as well as the impressions of Justin Lin, the director behind several feature films stamped Fast & Furious. The events of Fast X directly follow those of Fast & Furious 9. Justin Lin promises us an explosive sequel, but above all “the most ambitious Fast & Furious film in the saga”. After revealing the presence of Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in the cast, it’s Brie Larson’s turn to join “the family”.

A little throwback to the synopsis of F9. After exploring the void of space aboard their modified cars, Dominic Toretto and his gang were able to recover Brian, Dom’s son. Upon meeting his abandoned brother, Jakob, the exceptional pilot tries to reason with him to defeat Cipher.

Brie Larson joins the family

If you don’t know Brie Larson, she’s the actress behind the role of Captain Marvel in the MCU. Brought to light by the film States of Grace (Destin Daniel Cretton) in 2013, the American actress, singer and director won a Golden Globe, the BAFTA Awards and the Oscar for Best Actress in 2016 for her role in Room.

On April 10, 2022, Vin Diesel posted an image on his Instagram account along with a long description. The actor who plays Dom thanks Brie Larson for agreeing to join them for what promises to be a great adventure. The pilot even takes the opportunity to joke about everyone calling the actress “Captain Marvel” instead of her real first name. Wine ends with a “Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”. As of now, we still don’t know what role the actress will take on, although her previous roles suggest she’ll be playing a new member of Dom’s extended family. While waiting to learn more about Fast X, you should know that Vin Diesel continues to post regularly about it on his Instagram account.