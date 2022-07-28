Entertainment

Fast X’s Brie Larson Teases The Work Involved In Her Franchise Debut With Set Photo

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 56 2 minutes read

Brie Larson already has the influence of the Hollywood franchise playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mason Weaver in the MonsterVerse. Kong: Skull Islandand now she is lending talents to the Fast and Furious franchise. After launching herself for a Fast and Furious film in February, Vin Diesel announced weeks later that the actress would participate in x fast. Larson is in the midst of filming the upcoming movie, and she took to social media to show off her work on the Fast and Furious world with a still photo.

x fast Principal photography began on April 21, nearly two weeks after Brie Larson’s casting was made public. While production got off to a great start when director Justin Lin left the next Fast and Furious movie, things soon returned to normal when Louis Leterrier was hired to take over the helm duties. The cameras are still working x fastand Larson shared the following look at her Instagram page of her on set:

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 56 2 minutes read

Related Articles

It seems to me or the actresses of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ sold us the motorcycle with that idyllic friendship

1 min ago

“Omnipresent” Bad Bunny – The New Day

12 mins ago

Council of Ministers, Beyoncé, railway crossover… The 6 facts you will hear about

13 mins ago

The video for the love of cinema that only a generation understands

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button