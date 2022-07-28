Fast X’s Brie Larson Teases The Work Involved In Her Franchise Debut With Set Photo

Brie Larson already has the influence of the Hollywood franchise playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Mason Weaver in the MonsterVerse. Kong: Skull Islandand now she is lending talents to the Fast and Furious franchise. After launching herself for a Fast and Furious film in February, Vin Diesel announced weeks later that the actress would participate in x fast. Larson is in the midst of filming the upcoming movie, and she took to social media to show off her work on the Fast and Furious world with a still photo.

x fast Principal photography began on April 21, nearly two weeks after Brie Larson’s casting was made public. While production got off to a great start when director Justin Lin left the next Fast and Furious movie, things soon returned to normal when Louis Leterrier was hired to take over the helm duties. The cameras are still working x fastand Larson shared the following look at her Instagram page of her on set:

Racing cars and fighting bad guys doesn’t leave much time for drinks, but when it comes to shooting a movie, I get that Brie Larson takes a production assistant on her offer to bring her another tea during rehearsals. While this image doesn’t make it clear who Larson is playing on x fast, at least we know that there will be a scene in the movie where his character finds himself in the middle of a road. Granted, with a franchise as car-centric as Fast and FuriousThere’s no shortage of characters found near motor vehicles, but it would be nice to know if we’ll see Larson’s character at the wheel during the film or if he’ll be in the passenger seat alongside another of the leads. players

x fast It will be Brie Larson’s first film appearance since appearing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ mid-credits scene last year, whereas two years earlier, not only did she make her first two appearances as Carol Danvers in captain marvel Y avengers endgamebut also appeared in only mercy Y Between Two Ferns: The Movie. With x fast on the horizon, next year will also see Larson return to action as Carol for the wonders, which also sees Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris reprising Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau, respectively.

Turning our attention to all things Fast and FuriousBrie Larson is just one of the major new actors that has been added to the x fast to emit. His newcomer partners include Jason Momoa (who plays a villain), Daniel Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno (who plays Dominic’s grandmother, Mia and Jakob Toretto). As for familiar faces, Vin Diesel’s Dom will once again be joined by Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty, Tyrese Gibson’s Roman, Sung Kang’s Han, and Helen Mirren’s Queenie, to name just a few people.

x fast runs to theaters, and we’ll be sure to let you know when the official details on who will play Brie Larson arrive, among news about the other 2023 movie releases to come.