‘Fast,’ explains Louis Leterrier, director of both films. An exclusive scene that holds the keys to the ‘Fast’ sequel‘, although it indicates that there are others scattered throughout the film.

universal

While we wait for more information about the upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ installment, Leterrier says there are several clues in ‘Fast X’ that hint at what’s going to happen. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend to announce the release date of ‘Fast X’ streaming in the US, The director cited the opening scene of the cipher in Toretto’s house as one of the keys. To get an idea of ​​what’s coming in the franchise.

“Listen to what’s said, listen to the dialogue. I think people enjoy the visuals, the sparkle, the fun and everything. But there are some designed scenes where The talks, the threats, are real, When something comes up, it happens for a reason. There are five scenes where we plant the seeds for the next big part of this adventure. Let’s start from the beginning. The moment Cipher enters Dom and Letty’s house. Everything you say contains important information,

universal

Released in theaters last May, the tenth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise (if we don’t count its spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’) features Dominic Toretto saving his family from the wrath of Dante (Jason Momoa). Presents. The son of drug smuggler Hernan Reyes, who seeks to avenge his father’s death in ‘Fast & Furious 5’. At the beginning of the film we see the character of Charlize Theron, Dom’s enemy, arrives at the Toretto house after being attacked and his henchmen turn against him in ‘Fast X’., Cipher manages to arrive at Dom and Letty’s (Michelle Rodriguez) house to warn them that Dante is keeping an eye on them.

In a nice nod to ‘Back to the Future’ and time travel from ‘Fast X’, Cipher arrives at the Toretto residence in the DeLorean, bloodied and injured. Does this mean there will be time loops in ‘Fast & Furious 11’? It wouldn’t surprise us at this point, but it doesn’t seem like that’s the case. Leterrier refers to what Sipper says to Dom and Letty, not the vehicle in which he arrives.

universal

During their conversation, Cipher tells Dom and Letty that “A war is coming, sides are being chosen and everyone you love will be destroyed.“. This war had already started in ‘Fast X’ and could have resulted in the deaths of Jakob, Roman, Tez, Han, and Ramsey. Given the franchise’s history of faked deaths and ‘resurrections’, it’s unclear if these absences will actually be permanent or if Leterrier has an ace up his sleeve, like in the ‘Fast X’ post-credits scene. Definitely yes.