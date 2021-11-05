FASTEN YOUR BELTS, BECAUSE FAST & FURIOUS: SPY RACERS THE SH1FT3R IS BACK

Outright Games, the renowned global publisher of interactive family entertainment products, in partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, today announced the launch of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers The return of the SH1FT3R. Developed by 3D Clouds, this thrilling racing and action game is now available for Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One (digital only in Italy) and PC Digital. Next-generation versions for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S, along with that for Google Stadia, will be available later.

For the launch trailer:

Inspired by the series Fast & Furious: Undercover pilots by Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation, in the game the famous criminal organization SH1FT3R is back and undercover pilots will have to stop him from taking possession of a high-tech vehicle, which in the wrong hands could wreak havoc. Players will have to go undercover and compete as their favorite characters, including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even as members of the infamous SH1FT3R gang, including Shashi Dar, Moray, Rafaela Moreno and many more. others. You can compete alone or with friends and family thanks to a local split-screen co-op mode, as well as a multiplayer mode for up to four players on Nintendo Switch ™ and six players on all other platforms.

The thrilling round-the-world racing tournament features breathtaking tracks in five incredible locations, including Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and the Sahara Desert. Players will be able to use a variety of gadgets and spy weapons to take over the story mode and whiz through secret shortcuts, as well as customize some cars with a variety of colorful skins. Additionally, the game includes original voice actors from the series, including Tyler Posey (Tony Toretto), Charlet Chung (Echo), Jorge Diaz (Cisco Renaldo), Camille Ramsey (Layla Gray), and Luke Youngblood (Frostee Benson) in their respective roles.

Main features:

SH1FT3R IS BACK – Compete as your favorite Undercover Drivers characters including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even as members of the infamous SH1FT3R organization in multiplayer mode. Take advantage of some hi-tech gadgets to conquer the victory and race across different tracks in a world tournament.

LOCAL & MULTIPLAYER COOPERATIVE MODE – Undercover Drivers must show the world that they are the fastest, toughest and most talented! Customize vehicles with unlockable skins and compete against online opponents, AI-controlled drivers and friends in local co-op and online multiplayer.

FIGHT TO CROSS THE FINISH – It will take more than speed to win this challenge. Using 15 spy weapons inspired by the Netflix original series, the undercover pilots will have to eliminate opponents to claim victory.

“We are really happy that Fast & Furious: Spy Racers The return of the SH1FT3R can now whiz on consoles and PCs. We really enjoyed working with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring this popular series and its characters to the world of video games“Said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “We think the game more than lives up to its title! It’s a wild ride filled with fast cars, amazing gadgets, intense action and fun for the whole family“.

“Fast & Furious: Spy Racers The return of the SH1FT3R proves that the Fast & Furious franchise will continue to win fans over with new content and adventures, reaching them wherever they are“Said Jim Molinets, senior vice president of production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “The new game expands all the special elements that distinguish the series, from the immersive story to the high-speed action, further demonstrating the strength and endurance of the brand“.

Fast & Furious: Undercover pilots premiered on Netflix in 2019 and executive producers are Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan, Neal H. Moritz, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland. The series follows Tony Toretto and a team of young street racers who are hired to infiltrate a famous racing tournament, which actually serves as a cover for a criminal organization bent on world domination. The fourth season of Fast & Furious: Undercover pilots, Mexico is currently being streamed on Netflix. The new chapter in the saga of Fast & Furious, F9, was launched later in the year and is currently available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Now formats.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers The return of the SH1FT3R is now available for Nintendo Switch ™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One (digital version only in Italy) and PC Digital. Next-generation versions for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S, along with that for Google Stadia, will be available soon. Additionally, a free upgrade will be available for all Xbox One and PlayStation®4 owners to upgrade to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation®5 versions, respectively, when they launch.

