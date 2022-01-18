“Faster and more violent”, what we’re dealing with – Libero Quotidiano





When we are still waiting for the peak of infections due to Omicron, which may have arrived, we begin to talk more and more consistently of Omicron 2. This is the latest Covid mutation, which would have started to circulate, obviously triggering the debate.

Among those who extinguish alarmism, here it is Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Biomedical Campus of Rome, who explains: “Omicron 2 is a variant of Sars-cov 2 like all the others. We have seen an incredible amount of them gradually that we have moved on in this story and will probably see others. There is no need to be scared because they all fight in the same way: vaccine and masks “, he cuts short.

And again, the epidemiologist adds: “Let’s not forget that in the past we have seen the Delta and the Delta plus and we studied both of them at the time. And what have we found? That the Delta was always the prevailing one, the Delta plus had the same characteristics as the Delta and was less contagious than the normal Delta. So this Omicron sub-variant we have to see how it behaves. “According to Ciccozzi, interviewed by Day, “the data we have are few and those arriving from Northern European countries show us that it is by no means prevalent, it is not yet taking over and should not have the potential. “In short, it is” difficult to think that Omicron 2 could be more contagious than Omicron. Which already has a contagiousness equal to measles, or the ability for a person to infect 15. For now it only runs in Northern Europe, it may stop there “, concludes the expert. But as always at the time of Covid, it is only hypotheses: certainties, at the time of the pandemic, are a very rare commodity.

The origin of the sub-variant Omicron 2 is not yet clear which, according to some researchers, she would be born in India last December (almost 80% of cases have this sequence) and then spread to China, Israel, Denmark, Australia, Canada and Singapore. Now the latest mutation has also arrived in the UK. But Omicron 2 particularly worries Denmark, given that it is growing at the expense of Omicron 1: in this case, in short, the new mutation appears to be even more contagious than the previous one.

As revealed by the scientific community, since it is a sub-variant of Omicron, BA.2 (this is the technical name of Omicron 2) must be considered necessarily a VOC, a “worrying variant”, therefore equally capable of “piercing” the vaccine, even if the serum continues to be able to defend against severe versions of the disease. Second Business Standard, the variant in question “contains more mutations than Omicron and could be more violent”.