Fastweb 5G network: new detailed coverage map and compatible Motorola smartphones – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Fastweb he decided to renew his page dedicated to the new one 5G network in the implementation phase, inserting in particular a new interactive map which allows you to view the covered areas in detail from the new mobile network throughout Italy. The operator also has compatibility made official with some smartphones Motorola.

Previously, in the page of the dedicated Fastweb site to the fifth generation mobile network, a number of major cities were highlighted above all, but coverage was also present in many other municipalities.

To know the Full list of the cities covered by 5G Fastweb there was a feature that allowed check all municipalities covered by the new mobile network based on the province entered in the search bar (with the possibility of checking only the provinces in which there was at least one municipality reached by 5G).

In the last update of November 2021 of the complete list of municipalities reached by Fastweb’s 5G, the operator had exceeded the 1000 cities covered in over 95 provinces.

The new interactive map with the details of the areas covered in 5G

Now, however, the page of the Fastweb site has been updated with the presence of one new interactive coverage map, which replaced the search functionality by province.

The map is freely navigable and allows you to see in detail the areas covered by 5G with Fastweb, which are indicated with the purple.

In any case, within the map it is present also a search bar to reach the city for which you want to check the coverage of the new mobile network more quickly.

As can be seen from the current situation returned by the map, Fastweb has covered in 5G for the moment mainly the inhabited centers. However, on the site, the operator recalls its commitment to reach the target of 90% of the population covered by 2025.

How 5G works with Fastweb

Please note that all Fastweb customers can use 5G for free and at no additional cost, but starting from 17 May 2021 Fastweb will be active automatically surfing on the new generation network only to all those who use their SIM in one smartphone compatible with Fastweb’s 5G network, in a maximum of 20 days.

New customers who subscribe to a Fastweb Mobile offer, once activated, will therefore be enabled to the 5G network automatically within 20 days if a compatible device is used, therefore without having to perform any action from MyFastweb.

On the Fastweb site he also stresses that activation will only be possible with SIM inserted in the switched on device and, once activated, the customer will receive a information message.

Some Motorola smartphones are also compatible

Enabling 5G on the new Fastweb network therefore requires the use of one of the currently compatible smartphones.

In this regard, it should be noted that in the last few hours Fastweb has included some new officially certified smartphones for surfing the fifth generation network.

They were especially for the first time added Motorola smartphones, a brand that until now was not yet present in the list of supported devices.

The Motorola smartphones currently shown on the Fastweb site for the 5G network are the following: Motorola Moto G200 5G, Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, Edge 20 lite, Moto G50, moto G100, razr 5G, moto G 5G, Moto G 5G plus, Edge, Edge +.

The devices Motorola are thus added to other devices currently compatible with Fastweb’s 5G network, the list of which consists of some 5G models of Samsung (even with a tablet), Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei and ZTE.

The devices Samsung are: Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 + 5G , Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 + 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G.

Smartphones Oppo supported by Fastweb are: Reno 6 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 4 5G, Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G, Oppo Find X2 lite, Oppo Find X2 Neo, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, Oppo Find X3 Lite, Oppo A54 5G, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A94 5G.

With regard to Xiaomi there are: Mi 10T Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 lite 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11 5G.

The devices Huawei certified by Fastweb are: P40 Pro + 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G, Huawei P40 5G, Huawei P40 Lite 5G, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate 40 Pro. ZTE with the Axon 11 5G smartphone.

On its site, Fastweb always stresses that it is at work “Together with the main device suppliers to introduce more and more models compatible with Fastweb’s 5G network”, also remembering that any updates can be consulted on the dedicated page.

In this regard, within a support page of its site dedicated to 5G, Fastweb also claims to is working to certify the 5G models of Apple and LG in the course of 2021, as at the moment the devices of these manufacturers they are not yet enabled to browse the fifth generation Fastweb network.

More details on Fastweb’s 5G

Through the Fastweb 5G mobile network it is possible to reach a maximum browsing speed of 1 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload.

According to what Fastweb communicated a few months ago directly to MondoMobileWeb, “Pending its completion throughout the national territory, Fastweb is using the WINDTRE network and TIM’s 4G network to guarantee customers the best mobile browsing experience “.

According to various reports, many of the latest new Fastweb SIMs are being activated on the TIM 4G network (up to 150 Mbps in download and up to 50 Mbps in upload), subject to changes. Furthermore, some customers activated under the TIM network complain of difficulties in activating the 5G network with passage on the WINDTRE network, even if they have a compatible smartphone.

In fact, it should be remembered that Fastweb’s 5G network is the fruit the strategic agreement signed at the time with WINDTRE, which also included the creation of the new shared 5G network. At the moment, the cities covered by Fastweb do not completely coincide with those already reached by WINDTRE.

