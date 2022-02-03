Fastweb becomes sponsor of the Italian Rugby Federation

The agreement with the Italian telecommunications company will last three years

Fastweb becomes the official sponsor of the Italian Rugby Federation. After the entry of Bitpanda as jersey sponsor for the Six Nations 2022, formalized in recent days, the circuit of FIR partner companies is further expanding with the entry of the Italian telecommunications player.

The three-year agreement (from 2022 to 2024) strengthens Fastweb’s commitment to the world of sport as stated by Luca Pacitto, Fastweb Head of Communication: “Fastweb is proud to accompany the athletes of the Italian Rugby Federation in the coming years and during a prestigious tournament such as the Six Nations which, we are sure, will give very strong emotions to all fans “.

“This partnership, combined with the one already in place with other federations, aims to consolidate even more the strong bond we have built over time with the world of sport by sharing its values ​​and principles, such as courage, teamwork, perseverance and the determination to overcome one’s own limits, values ​​that inspire daily work in the company “.

The bond and the sharing of values ​​between Fastweb and Italian sport are testified by the partnerships that have taken place over the years. Starting from the one with Valentino Rossi and with the Frecce Tricolori, up to those with the Italia Team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with Filippo Tortu, national record holder of the 100 meters, with the Butterflies of rhythmic gymnastics and with the blue swimmer Simona Quadrella just to name a few.

The Commercial Director of FIR, Carlo Checchinato, in welcoming the new sponsor, declared: “The Italian Rugby Federation intends to follow a path of change and innovation that cannot fail to pass through a radical digital transformation and Fastweb will be able to play a central role in ‘accelerate this process. We are excited to take this path together ”.

