Fastweb Casa from 25.95 euros per month: Black Friday discount and other promos

With the Black Friday now close, Fastweb has decided to launch some new promotions for your landline offers, now available with some variations.

Among the novelties available starting from today 15 November 2021, there is a lowest monthly cost for the offer Fastweb Casa Light. In addition, the standard offer Fastweb Home it has been split into two versions with or without the Booster (Wi-Fi repeater with Alexa).

As for the fixed to mobile convergence, unlimited calls with Fastweb Casa Light and a discount of 3 euros per month on the monthly fee of the fixed network they are no longer available.

Black Friday promotion and current landline wallet

Also from today 15 November 2021, those who activate the offer Fastweb Casa is the new Casa Plus can take advantage of the promotion “Discount 3 euros per month for 12 months”.

As anticipated by MondoMobileWeb, this initiative dedicated to Black Friday remains available until November 30, 2021, subject to any extensions or changes. At the moment, however, a deadline of November 17, 2021 is indicated on the official website of the operator.

With the arrival of these innovations, the current landline offers are as follows:

Fastweb Casa Light with unlimited connection in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, pay-as-you-go calls to national fixed and mobile numbers e FASTGate modem included at the cost of 25.95 euros per month (instead of the previous € 27.95 per month) indefinitely ;

with in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, to national fixed and mobile numbers e at the cost of (instead of the previous € 27.95 per month) ; Fastweb Home with unlimited connection in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, unlimited calls to national fixed and mobile numbers e NeXXt modem included at the promotional cost of 25.95 euros per month for the first 12 months , then to € 28.95 per month (instead of the previous € 30.95 per month, which however included the Booster) indefinitely ;

with in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, to national fixed and mobile numbers e at the promotional cost of , then to (instead of the previous € 30.95 per month, which however included the Booster) ; Fastweb Casa Plus with unlimited connection in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, unlimited calls to national fixed and mobile numbers e both NeXXt modem and Booster included at the promotional cost of 29.95 euros per month for the first 12 months, then to € 32.95 per month for an indefinite period.

On the official Fastweb website, the Casa Light offer at 25.95 euros per month it is not sponsored with the writing “Black Friday”, but still has a deadline of November 17, 2021, except for any extensions or changes.

Browsing speed and call details

As before, the Fastweb landline offers allow you to surf to maximum speed available based on the network technology of your line.

In detail, in FTTH Fiber you can reach up to 2.5 Gbps in download and up to 300 Mbps in upload in some areas, or up to 1 Gbps in download and up to 200 Mbps in upload. In FTTC up to 100 or 200 Mbps in download and up to 20 Mbps in upload are provided, while in ADSL up to 20 Mbps.

Regarding the pay-as-you-go calls with Fastweb Casa Light, there is a cost of 15 euro cents per minute with no connection fee and with billing per second.

Activation cost and Fastweb devices included

With the current Fastweb landline offers, the activation fee it is included in the final cost and in installments a 1 euro for 24 months (on the invoice there will be a discount of the same amount). In case of early withdrawal before 24 months, no amount relating to missing installments will be charged.

Regarding the devices provided by Fastweb, the NeXXt modem includes compatibility with the standard Wi-Fi 6 and voice assistant integration Amazon Alexa, with which it is possible to manage directly with the voice commands your smart home, even with specific features for your landline.

The Booster on the other hand, it is a smaller device consisting of a Wi-Fi repeater, also with integrated Alexa, to be combined with the NeXXt modem to extend the signal in the less covered areas of the house, by creating a Easy Mesh network.

Fastweb devices are included on free loan. In case of failure to return following the withdrawal, the customer will have to pay 80 euros for the NeXXt modem, 60 euros for the Booster or 50 euros for the FASTGate.

Fixed mobile convergence

As already mentioned, the discount on the fixed network in the case of fixed-mobile convergence is no longer available, but instead it is possible to obtain a larger data bundle on the Fastweb Mobile offer.

In this way, the offer activated in convergence with the fixed network allows to use unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers and some foreign destinations, 100 SMS towards all and 150 Giga of data traffic up to 5G, all at the standard price of 7.95 euros per month.

In this case, the Fastweb Mobile offer can only be activated by indicating a payment method via the Automatic recharge.

Also for fixed network offers, Fastweb officially remembers them on its site commitments made with AGCOM regarding the do not apply changes in the first 12 months from the subscription of the offer.

In the details of the NeXXt Casa offers, as well as in those of the mobile network, the following wording is in fact present: “The economic and technical conditions relating to the commercial offer chosen will be guaranteed for at least 12 months from the date of activation of the service. Consequently, no changes will be implemented that could lead to a worsening of the customer’s contractual position, unless they are required by law or regulations “.

For new fixed network customers, Fastweb still proposes the initiative introduced with the tenth chapter of Fastweb’s strategy #nothing as before, named in this case “Freedom”, which gives the new customer the opportunity to test the service with the possibility of withdraw at no cost.

Thanks to “Freedom”, starting from the date of activation of the connectivity service, they will have 30 days to request the deactivation of the service without paying any cost both for the first month and for the deactivation costs.

