Fastweb fiber optic disappeared Milan center- Corriere.it

from Giulia Cimpanelli

The news of the forced farewell to optical fiber for hundreds of users and Fastweb’s reply: most of them will switch to the new ultra-broadband network with GPON technology. For 60 customers, however, there will be a forced return to 8 Megabit ADSL (theoretical)

Is the optical fiber disappearing from the center of Milan? At a time when the ultra-broadband network runs towards ever higher speeds, is it taking a step back to the economic heart of the country? In a report published in the digital magazine DDay, it is noted that from the end of February Fastweb will disconnect the fiber from hundreds of customers in some areas of the center of Milan. In the piece signed by Roberto Pezzali the reports are reported, complete with emails received from Fastweb in support. Among the areas affected by this intervention, some house numbers are mentioned in the area of ​​Via Santa Sofia and the Policlinico, in the city center. What’s the problem? that after having enjoyed for years the speed of fiber and the services it enables, now customers (families, but also companies and professionals) should forcefully return to a much more modest 8 Megabit per second ADSL (theoretical), since these civics they are not served by more “modern” fiber connections, made by OpenFiber or FiberCop, but by the old and slow copper twisted pair.

The situation What is the situation then? From the verifications, it seems that Fastweb’s strange reverse is due to a contingent fact. in fact, the shutdown of a central unit was foreseen, in which there were the network equipment used by Fastweb. The owner of that space, which the company was renting, now wants to use the premises for another use. According to what Fastweb has communicated to us, the users involved are hundreds but most of them will be re-protected by switching to fiber connectivity Gpon, a technology with significantly higher performance than the previous one, as the company specifies (last November Fastweb had confirmed to the Courier that it could provide 2.5 Gbps connectivity in all areas where Fastweb Ngn Gpon fiber is present, while in the fiber areas at outside provides 1 Gbps FTTH services). It remains for a core of about 60 customers who will actually experience a downgrade.

The Fastweb note The company writes to us: Fastweb is managing the technological migration of some certified customers at a control unit intended for other use by the owner – we read in the note we received -. Most of the customers have already been or are about to be activated on a GPON fiber network with significantly higher performance than the previous network, while for about 60 customers the GPON fiber network is not immediately available. We are looking for alternative solutions and in the meantime we are making the ADSL + network available to customers. A spokesperson added over the phone: We have been working over the past few weeks to reduce the number of people affected by the problem as much as possible and are supporting customers in the transition from the old to the new network.