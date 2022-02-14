Fastweb is removing fiber from hundreds of families in central Milan. Relegation to ADSL for technical reasons

The first report came to us in recent weeks from one of our longtime readers: in mid-January he received a registered letter from Fastweb where he was informed that in his street, in the heart of Milan, the apparatus that provides fiber optic coverage to his building would be turned off. The same fate has probably happened to other house numbers in the same area: the old fiber, which has been in operation for years, will be switched off and Fastweb as the only “remedy” grants free passage to another operator. However, there is a small problem: the only type of connectivity that other operators offer in the area is ADSL with copper twisted pairs which are in very poor health.

Fastweb, in the registered letter sent, explained the reasons for the “downgrade to ADSL”: impossible to carry out a technological upgrade. Fastweb contacted us and was unable to provide us with further explanations, however we understood that the fiber that is turned off is still the one that dates back to the period of Silvio Scaglia, one of the first real fibers laid in Milan which, although based on not very modern technologies, still has in recent years, thousands of families in Milan and San Donato have been allowed to surf at 100 Mbps.

Initially we thought it was a case relating to a single route, but in recent weeks we have received other reports: in different areas of Milan, all covered by the same type of fiber (the one installed by Metroweb at the time), registered letters have arrived signaling the end of the service at the end of February.

The latest is from last week, Piazza San Nazaro in Brolo 15: from 100 Mbps fiber is passed to ADSL, the old copper pair. The estimated speed starting from March is around 8 Mbps, a prehistoric speed.

The paradoxical situation that unites all the reports that we have received concerns the presence, for the house numbers adjacent to those where the Fastweb fiber will be switched off due to the impossibility of technological updating, of FTTH connections carried by other operators. For example, the optical fiber of OpenFiber has been brought to street number 8 in via private Perugia in recent months, and the same thing happened in piazza San Nazaro where the street number 1 was covered by Fibercop while the number 3 and 5 have been covered in the past few months by OpenFiber.

The civics where the Metroweb network was present were “ignored” as they were already covered by a fiber network and now, with the fiber network being deactivated, it seems that nobody wants to take on this problem and discomfort that will soon affect all those who have used the fiber that Fastweb will turn off for years. In many cases the only physical obstacle is a wall: there are buildings where the fiber of OpenFiber and the fiber of Metroweb are separated only by 20 cm of wall.

Some users, at the moment, have organized themselves with FWA solutions: coverage in Milan in 5G is decidedly good, especially in areas where the fiber will be disconnected, and they report that using a 5G router you can also reach speeds of 500 Mbps in download and 100 Mbps in upload. The problem is that these are pay-as-you-go data plans that are not enough for a family that at home not only uses fiber for entertainment but also uses it for work, and not everyone has a terrace (and the financial possibilities) to afford the installation of Starlink.

Fastweb, which in recent years has repeatedly advertised its FWA technology that uses 5G (also mmWave) to connect areas where fiber does not reach, has not even provided the families that damage it with a 5G “backup” solution with unlimited data traffic . Waiting for this mess to be resolved somehow.