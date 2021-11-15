Fastweb Mobile Light for everyone: 50 Giga, minutes, 100 SMS for € 5.95 per month. News in Fixed

Fastweb starting from tomorrow, November 15, 2021, will launch new promotions on the occasion of the period of Black Friday, including the new version of the Mobile Light offer, What will be can be activated by everyone even without convergence with the fixed. Furthermore new discounts for landline offers Fastweb Home.

Fastweb news for Black Friday will be valid until November 30, 2021, subject to any changes.

New version of Mobile Light

Starting with the news regarding the mobile line offers, as mentioned, one will be available starting tomorrow new version of the Mobile Light offer, which is currently subscribable only in convergence simultaneously with the activation of a fixed network offer of the Fastweb Casa range, at the cost of 4.95 euros per month.

Instead from tomorrow Fastweb Mobile Light will be available for everyone, both for those who will activate the mobile SIM only, in case of fixed mobile convergence and for existing fixed network customers, to new cost of 5.95 euros per month.

The new Fastweb Mobile Light available from 15 November 2021 will therefore include unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers and some foreign destinations, 100 SMS towards all and 50 Giga of data traffic up to 5G at the new price of € 5.95 per month.

In case of convergence with the fixed rate, the offer can be subscribed only with the Automatic Recharge mechanism: in this case, every month it is checked whether the remaining credit on the SIM is sufficient to renew the offer and, if not, the top-up is charged to the credit card or bank account entered.

For those who activate only the Mobile Light offer without convergence, it may be possible to choose the “Pure Recharge” mode, that is, directly with debit of the monthly cost on residual credit, therefore without the obligation to provide an IBAN or a credit card. However, it is not excluded that this may not be available.

Fastweb Mobile with 150 Giga in convergence also for new fixed customers

The other novelty for the operator’s mobile network offers will concern the Fastweb Mobile at € 7.95 per month, which from tomorrow will have 150 Giga of data traffic instead of the standard 90 Giga also for new fixed network customers (including FWA) who subscribe in convergence, as was already the case for the existing Fastweb fixed network customers who add Fastweb Mobile.

So, Fastweb Mobile activated in convergence with the fixed network will consist of unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers and some foreign destinations, 100 SMS towards all and 150 Giga of data traffic up to 5G, all always at the price of 7.95 euros per month.

In this case the Fastweb Mobile offer can only be activated by indicating a payment method via the Automatic recharge.

More details on Fastweb Mobile offers

At the time of activation with Fastweb Mobile you only pay the cost of the first recharge (for these two offers just mentioned equal to 10 euros in stores, while the exact cost of the first month is currently online) and new rechargeable SIM equal to 10 euros (currently online is free).

Finished the Giga included in the Fastweb offers, no extra costs will be automatically charged, but the Fastweb customer will be sent an SMS to choose whether to purchase 1 Giga Extra at 6 euros for a maximum of 10 Giga per month or block navigation until the following month.

Alternatively, you can always activate the 10 Giga + option at 6 euros per month, which is automatically renewed together with the renewal of the offer, or continue browsing in Italy under WOW Fi coverage.

The Extra-threshold SMS, exceeding the 100 included, they cost instead 5 euro cents each and calls transferred via the call forwarding service will be charged according to consumption according to the offer.

In Fastweb offers the bundle of calls included is also valid for international calls to landline numbers in the following countries: Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Morocco, Martinique, Mexico, New Zealand, Netherlands, Peru, Poland , United Kingdom, Republic of San Marino, Slovak Republic, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Hungary.

Furthermore, the calls are also valid to the fixed and mobile numbers Austria, Canada, China, South Korea, Denmark, Guam, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Czech Republic, Romania, USA, while only to mobile numbers for Latvia.

International SMS are 7 euro cents each to EU countries, while 20 euro cents each to non-EU countries.

The use of Fastweb Mobile offers is also valid in Roaming within the European Union, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, with the possibility of using each month up to a maximum of 500 minutes of voice traffic e 4 Giga of data traffic. As for the SMS, the customer can use the whole bundle provided for in the national territory.

How 5G works with Fastweb

All current Fastweb offers include the possibility of using the 5G network of the operator at no additional cost.

Starting from 17 May 2021, only if you use the SIM in one of the compatible smartphones, between those certified by the operator, fifth generation network browsing will be activated automatically within 20 days.

According to what Fastweb communicated a few months ago directly to MondoMobileWeb, “Pending its completion throughout the national territory, Fastweb is using the WINDTRE network and TIM’s 4G network to guarantee customers the best mobile browsing experience “.

According to various reports, many of the latest new Fastweb SIMs are being activated on the TIM 4G network (up to 150 Mbps in download and up to 50 Mbps in upload), subject to changes. Furthermore, some customers activated under the TIM network complain of difficulties in activating the 5G network with passage on the WINDTRE network, even if they have a compatible smartphone. MondoMobileWeb readers are invited to tell their experience in the comments or via the report form.

In fact, it should be remembered that Fastweb’s 5G network is the fruit the strategic agreement signed at the time with WindTre, which also included the creation of the new shared 5G network. At the moment, the cities covered by Fastweb do not completely coincide with those already reached by WindTre.

Through the Fastweb 5G mobile network it is possible to reach a maximum browsing speed of 1 Gbps download and 150 Mbps upload.

The news of Black Friday for the fixed network

In addition to the previously mentioned news on the mobile network offers, from 15 November 2021 Fastweb will also launch new promotions for landline offers on the occasion of the period of Black Friday, also valid in this case until November 30, 2021, subject to any changes.

For this reason, the discount of 3 euros per month will no longer be available on the monthly fee of the Fastweb Casa and Casa Light offers in the event of simultaneous subscription in convergence of a mobile offer. Likewise, you will no longer have unlimited calls national included and free for the offer Fastweb Casa Light in case of subscription in convergence with a mobile offer.

Instead, from tomorrow Fastweb Fastweb Casa will double its offer, which currently includes without additional so both the Wi-Fi 6 NeXXt modem that the Booster (Wi-Fi repeater with Alexa).

The offer Fastweb Home it will in fact include the NeXXt modem only, while the new Fastweb Casa Plus offer, which will be included in the price both the NeXXt modem and the Booster (included at 4 euros more per month than the Casa offer).

Furthermore, from November 15th to November 30th 2021, subject to changes, who will activate the offer Fastweb Casa is the new Casa Plus will be able to take advantage of the promotion “Discount 3 euros per month for 12 months”:

Fastweb Home , which will have unlimited connection in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, unlimited calls to national fixed and mobile numbers e NeXXt modem included, will be discounted to 25.95 euros per month for the first 12 months , then to € 28.95 per month (instead of the current 30.95 euros per month, which however include the Booster) indefinitely ;

, which will have in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, to national fixed and mobile numbers e included, will be discounted to , then to (instead of the current 30.95 euros per month, which however include the Booster) ; Fastweb Casa Plus, which will have unlimited connection in FTTH, FTTC and ADSL technology, unlimited calls to national fixed and mobile numbers, NeXXt modem and Booster included, will be discounted to 29.95 euros per month for the first 12 months, then it will switch to € 32.95 per month for an indefinite period.

Finally, thanks to the new Black Friday promo, from 15 to 30 November 2021 the offer Fastweb Casa Light with pay-as-you-go calls to national fixed and mobile numbers at the cost of 15 euro cents per minute with no connection fee with billing per second e FASTGate modem included, will be discounted to 25.95 euros per month (instead of 27.95 euros per month) indefinitely.

