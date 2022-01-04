Fastweb VoLTE, new compatible Huawei, Oppo and Samsung smartphones: here is the new list – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

After the launch of the service Times, with which it is possible to stay on the 4G network during calls, Fastweb has extended the compatibility to new Huawei, Oppo and Samsung devices, thus updating the dedicated information page.

As already told by MondoMobileWeb, Fastweb has begun to progressively make VoLTE available (Voice over LTE) starting from August 2021. As of September 2021, one had also been made public information page with the list of compatible smartphones.

However, it should be noted that for some months the information page that had been published by the operator on his site, among the useful guides of MyFastweb, is no longer accessible.

However, it is still possible to consult the details of the service offered by Fastweb through the dedicated page within the MyFastweb customer area, which for some days seems to be publicly visible in some cases (for example also from the Fastweb Companies customer area).

Compared to the old publicly visible page, in this case there are some differences in addition to an updated list of compatible smartphones.

Which customers can use VoLTE

Previously it was specified that initially VoLTE was activated only for Fastweb Mobile customers registered on the WINDTRE network. Despite this clarification, according to sources verified by MondoMobileWeb, VoLTE should soon have been made available also for Fastweb customers on the TIM mobile network.

Now, on the other hand, on the dedicated page Fastweb simply emphasizes that the service is available for “All Private and Professional customers who have the Voice service active on their mobile number”. Therefore, explicit reference is no longer made to the need to be on the WINDTRE network.

In any case, it is always necessary to be below coverage on 5G or 4G networks and use one of the compatible smartphones with Fastweb’s VoLTE. The operator also specifies that the VoLTE service is not active in international roaming.

The new smartphones compatible with Fastweb VoLTE

About smartphone, compared to the last update of September 2021 told by MondoMobileWeb, they are present on the dedicated page new compatible models with the service offered by Fastweb.

If previously there was only a list, now there is a text field where you can enter the model of your smartphone to check its compatibility with VoLTE.

Among the novelties there are for example Huawei P40 lite 5G, Oppo Find X3 Lite, Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

In addition, they have also been added several new Samsung models, a brand already more present in the previous list. Among those recently added are Samsung Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A80, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s , Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy XCover Pro and Galaxy Tab S7FE 5G.

Fastweb always points out that the operating system must be updated to the latest version, and it will also be necessary restart the device after the update is complete.

In this way, Fastweb’s VoLTE service it will activate after off and on again compatible smartphone after updating the operating system.

To find out about previews, news, news and insights into the world of telephony, you can follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, by clicking on the star or on “Follow”.

The new complete list of models compatible with Fastweb

So, here it is new list of smartphones compatible with Fastweb VoLTE currently present on the dedicated page in the MyFastweb customer area:

Huawei P40 lite 5G;

Oppo A54 (CPH2195);

Oppo A74 (CPH2197);

Oppo Find X3 Lite (CPH2145);

Oppo Find X3 Neo (CPH2207);

Oppo Find X3 Pro (CPH2173);

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (CPH2247);

Samsung Galaxy A02s (SM-A025G, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A03s (SM-A037G, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A12 (SM-A127F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A12 (SM-A125F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A20s (SM-A207M, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A22 (SM-A225F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (SM-A226B, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A30s (SM-A307FN, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A31 (SM-A315G, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A32 (SM-A325F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (SM-A326B-, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A41 (SM-A415F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (SM-A426B, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A51;

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G;

Samsung Galaxy A52;

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G;

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G;

Samsung Galaxy A70 (SM-A705FN, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A71 (SM-A715F, DSM);

Samsung Galaxy A72 (SM-A725F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy A80;

Samsung Galaxy M21 (SM-M215F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy M22 (SM-M225FV, DS);

Samsung Galaxy M30 (SM-M307FN, DS);

Samsung Galaxy M31 (SM-M315F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy M31s (SM-M317F, DSN);

Samsung Galaxy M32 (SM-M325FV, DS);

Samsung Galaxy S10;

Samsung Galaxy S10 +;

Samsung Galaxy S10e;

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G770F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy S20;

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20 +;

Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (SM-G780F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (SM-G780G, DS);

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (SM-G781B, DS);

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G (SM-N976B);

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (SM-N980F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G (SM-N981B, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986B, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G (SM-F707B);

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G;

Samsung Galaxy Fold (SM-F900F);

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (SM-F916B);

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G;

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro (SM-G715FN, DS);

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (SM-T225C);

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE 5G (SM-T326B).

The list on the Fastweb site also lists any dual SIM variants, thanks to DS item, and in some cases also i identification codes supported smartphone model.

If on the site you try to check the compatibility of a smartphone that is not yet supported, Fastweb ensures that the list is constantly updated, inviting you to try again in the next few days.

What is VoLTE

Thanks to VoLTE technology (Voice over LTE) you can make calls while staying on the 4G network, avoiding the “switch” to 3G or 2G networks, gaining a vocal quality in High Definition, also allowing you to continue browsing the internet.

Please note that in addition to using a compatible device, to use the service it is still necessary to have the respective setting enabled (usually referred to as “VoLTE calls” or “Voice and data”) in the smartphone settings, as well as being at least under 4G coverage.

Once active, in some cases the customer should see the icon dedicated to VoLTE on the display of their compatible smartphone. Fastweb also specifies that the 4G or 5G icon should remain visible during the call.

Thanks to Gabriele for reporting

Do you want to receive news and useful advice in real time on the world of telephony? Subscribe to Telegram’s mondomobileweb channel for free.

follow MondoMobileWeb on Google News, Facebook, Twitter And Instagram. Share your views or experiences in the comments.