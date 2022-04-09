Fat-burning workouts: here are the most effective

It is the effective approach to the rémise en forme of the season: it combines serenity and psycho-physical balance. Thanks to the warm season, outdoor activities are in great demand. What is the Triform? A new life path with stations, an innovative functional training system with numerous standard accessories, different hooks and sockets that allow countless combinations of exercises. Two machines on the route: CASTLE and XSTATION. The first is a full outdoor gym, it includes a training rack with barbell such as weightlifting and squats. The Triform station designed for functional workouts with 10 workstations, of which 8 also usable for suspension training with TRX and gymnastic rings: it is the perfect, versatile station suitable for any type of training. The benefits? “Many – he explains Federico Tronconipersonal trainer of the Ambrosiano Tennis Club -. They are versatile tools, they allow several people together and in safety, combinations of different exercises, for the whole body, for each level of resistance: lifting weights, squats, deadlifts, favor elasticity of muscles, toning of arms, legs and buttocks. Plus they help with everyday movements. A functional program designed on the Triform: the body is subjected to intense effort, the amount of calories burned increases, the metabolism is activated. Functional training tones, improves elasticity and resistance, promotes correct posture“. This sporting practice is also important on the psychophysical health: the possibility of breathing in the midst of nature brings benefits both from the point of view of sensory stimuli on both creativity and mood. Without neglecting the fun, and the desire to get involved.