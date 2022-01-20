Fatal attraction, the new series stars Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) was cast as a co-star alongside Lizzy Caplan for the new series Paramount + Fatal Attraction, which revisits the classic 1987 psychosexual thriller film in which the two central characters were played by the unforgettable Michael Douglas And Glenn Close.

Written by Alexandra Cunningham from a subject of Kevin J. Hynes, Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television series explores the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the most modern perspective of strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, the object of his lover’s (Caplan) obsession after a brief relationship.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates wonderfully complicated characters both on screen and on stage,” said Nicole Clemens, Paramount + Original Scripted Series president. He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced modern story about the intricacies of the human psyche. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation ”.

Jackson is currently playing the main character in the series Dr. Death, for which he received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The former interpreter of Dawson’s Creek recently starred opposite Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington in the Hulu series Many small fires.