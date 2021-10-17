fatal attractions and betrayals to poison. When vip love goes into the balloon and the couple bursts

“Everyone here making news about a couple breaking up. But is it so important to publish this news? “. Despite the post Hamlet, the case on social media Nara-Icardi flies. A story on Instagram published around 9.30 pm yesterday by Wanda herself: “You ruined another family for a p …”. And then the confirmation with a post from a friend of Wanda who publishes a message in which the Argentine writes “Me separè”, “I separated”.

Poisons in Paris

A few tears, a lot of poison to comment on the end of the love story between the Argentine model, wife and agent of the striker of the Paris Saint-Germain. “And oh well, whoever hurts with horns …”; “Even in Duckburg, people split up, but you know what these billionaires care about, nothing, in a month they earn what a worker earns throughout his life”. “Better that way since you have contributed enormously to destabilizing the Inter milieu …”.

Cherchez la femme: Eugenia Suarez

Along with the comments, the search for “guilty” is unleashed on Argentine sites. And in a few hours the name appears: Eugenia Suarez, Argentine TV star and friend of the couple. According to the latest rumors also reported by the Spanish newspaper “Eldocetv” and by the “Gazzetta dello sport”, the woman in question could be Eugenia said “China” for his irresistible almond-shaped eyes. In confirmation, according to the “007” of gossip, Wanda would have stopped following the actress from Buenos Aires, 29, on Instagram, when previously she always liked her photos. Furthermore, Icardi and Suarez would have mutually defollowed each other.

Meanwhile, Wanda has deleted all posts with Mauro from her Instagram, leaving only those with the children. Wanda and Mauro began dating in 2013, when Nara was still married to Maxi Lopez, Icardi’s teammate. They married civilly on May 27, 2014 and Isabella and Francesca were born from their relationship. The other 3 children, Valentino, Costantino and Benedicto, are the result of Nara’s wedding with Maxi Lopez.

Bentley, Mercedes, Cadillac

In addition to having to separate their hearts, the two will also have to manage the separation of various assets, including a legendary fleet. The Argentine footballer is a super motor enthusiast and has collected cars that are the envy of many, (the Sun a few years ago estimated their value at about 800 thousand euros), cars that were consequently driven and shown, above all, by Wanda. What will happen to the now Rolls Royce Ghost and the Hummer H2? What about Bentleys, Mercedes, Cadillacs?

Ambra, Allegri and the Tapiro

From Jennifer Lopez And Rodriguez to Melissa Satta And Boateng passing through Vieri and the Canalis, there are many famous couples in sport who end up “in the ball”. Among the most talked about of the moment, also for the upcoming Roma-Juve match, the one that sees the litigants Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach as protagonists. Their separation would have become central even during the press conference that was held yesterday, October 16 in view of the match against the Giallorossi: a journalist openly asked him for some background on the end of the relationship with Angiolini. To which Massimiliano Allegri replied: “I’ve never talked about my private life and I don’t intend to: these are two things I’ve always shared, that’s okay and it’s much more important to talk about tomorrow’s match.”

The Striscia blitz

The actress who in recent days received the Golden Tapir by “Striscia La Notizia” triggering a harsh reaction from some colleagues in the entertainment world and the risk that the affair must be resolved by legal means. The fault of Covid and the long isolations and the lively post-pandemic awakening of recent months, in fact, 2020 and 2021 leave a trail of broken hearts both in Italy and overseas.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

Among the first Rihanna and Hassan Jameel because, it seems, that lives were too different and it was difficult to maintain a relationship. She world-famous singer, he vice president of the family empire who, among other things, deals with the distribution of Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia and other countries, probably had little time for love.

Anna Tatangelo and Gigi D’Alessio

The relationship between also broke out for reasons of overwork Anna Tatangelo And Gigi D’Alessio which had begun way back in 2005 and crowned with the birth of their son Andrea in 2010: both always with the suitcase in hand, after various back and forth in the end they were no longer able to find a meeting point. After about 2 years, in April 2020 the relationship between Dear Delavigne And Ashley Benson, because, reveals People, “their relationship has run its course and now it is exhausted”. And 2020 also clears the story between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The former Disney star and the American actor met, very young, in 2009. In 2012 they start a relationship, then they leave and get back together in 2015. After almost 10 years of engagement, the wedding celebrated in the living room between friends and closest family members, did not exceed 8 months.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet

The curtain has also closed on the very young couple Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet. Although the Call Me By Your Name and Dune actor was spotted in the Big Apple while shopping with his ex-girlfriend, the actress and model daughter of Johnny Depp and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis. Shopping with good friends or backfire?

Backfire

They would not be the only ones to get back together after sensational separations. Justin and Hailey Bieber the beginning of their love story was quite complicated. After being together for a few months in 2016, they broke up in a not-so-peaceful way. As the model told some time later, “we haven’t spoken to each other for about a year. We weren’t friends, in fact it was all rather embarrassing ». Then in 2018 Justin realized he missed his ex terribly and the rest is history.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

And so is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom who are now dedicating themselves to their first daughter together, Daisy Dove, when in 2017, the two had released a joint statement saying they had decided to take “some loving and respectful space”. And many couples are born from the ashes of a separation. Like Raoul Bova And Rocio Munioz Morales who met on the set when the Roman was still married to Chiara Giordano. Although, official statement and in unison, the two would have started dating only after the separation. Another love shot on the set is that of Meg Ryan And Russell Crowe, the couple fell in love while filming Kidnapping and Ransom. The actress decided to separate from her then husband Denis Quaid, to whom she had been linked for 8 years. But Crowe would have betrayed Ryan in turn with Danielle Spencer, a relationship that ended in 2018. From the US to Italy, the example of the goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and the journalist Ilaria D’Amico. When in 2014, they were paparazzi together, a great chatter broke out because both were already engaged in other relationships: Gigi was linked to the model Alena Seredova, while Ilaria to the entrepreneur Rocco Attisani.