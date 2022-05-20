Father again! Ed Sheeran announced that his second daughter was born

UNITED STATES-. Rihanna is not the only star that brought new life to the world these days, since on Thursday, May 19 Ed Sheeran posted on your account Instagram that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn they welcomed their second child together, another girl. The singer and Seaborn are also parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020.

“I want everyone to know that we have had another beautiful girl. We are both so in love with her and thrilled to be a family of 4x,” he wrote. Sheeran in your post description Instagram to announce the arrival of their second child. The singer accompanied the post with a sweet photo of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

Sheeran Y seaborn they also share their daughter Lyra Antarctica, whom they welcomed in August 2020. At the time, the artist shared the news with his fans with another sweet message on social networks. “Hello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…”, began the artist in Instagram.

Ed Sheeran had no purpose before he became a father

“Last week, with the help of an amazing birthing team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mom and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine here,” she wrote. Sheeran at the time. The British also accompanied the publication with a photo of some socks on a blanket.

In December, Sheeran he told Ellen Degeneres that since her baby was born, she finally found a purpose outside of music. “I found that I didn’t really have a purpose outside of music because when I was giving myself fixed time off work, I wasn’t doing anything that I enjoyed because I love making music. Being a father has given me something in life that is actually more important than my job,” the star reflected.