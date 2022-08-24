Father De Roux responds to a letter from former prosecutor Martínez for the ‘Santrich’ case – Investigative Unit

At the end of the presentation of the Final Report of the Truth Commission in the Congress of the Republic, Father François De Roux He referred this Tuesday to a letter sent to him by former Attorney General Néstor Humberto Martínez.

In the letter, Martínez spoke of the supposed entrapment to the disappeared former guerrilla leader ‘Jesus Santrich’ which, according to the Final Report, would have been forged when he was Attorney General.

Former prosecutor Martínez assured in his letter that the Commission’s version of the document was not checked against him, despite the fact that, according to what he says, “more than 30 people were interviewed”.

“The alleged setup would have taken place from a perverse action between DEA and the Prosecutor’s Office, in which she used seized cocaine to “attract the mouse” and promote the business of exporting more than five kilos of drugs to the United States. In other words, the version that Mr. Marlon Marín gave under oath would not be true, according to which the drug from the illicit transaction was supplied to him by alias ‘Santrich,'” said Martínez.

And he proposed to Father De Roux, president of the Truth Commission, the formation of a court of honor where versions of some of those extradited are included to clarify where the cocaine that led to the extradition order for ‘Jesús Santrich’ came from.

De Roux’s response

Father Francisco de Roux, president of the Truth Commission. Photo: Press Truth Commission

At the end of his presentation in the Senate, De Roux told several journalists that he is studying the letter that Martínez sent him.

“I am considering what he proposes (…) in that case, for example, if you have read the entire document, he ends by saying, do not end up blaming anyone or pointing fingers at anything, but saying, this is an adjunct that deserves to be studied in depth in Colombia”said the father.

When asked if the version of the former attorney general was sought, he made some clarifications.

“A couple of things need to be said, this is not a Final Report document, It is one of the study documents made by the researchers, but it is not a document of the Final Report, the reference that there is, which is taken as an entrapment, is a quote from El Espectador, it is not something that the Commission affirms, “he assured De Roux.

And he added that although they did not seek an appointment with Martínez, they did request information from the Prosecutor’s Office. “The investigators say they sent several reasons to the Prosecutor’s Office to be able to talk about it and that it was not possible to have the appointment (…) They wrote to the Prosecutor’s Office asking for a conversation on the subject and they did not have a meeting with the Prosecutor’s Office.”

The disappeared guerrilla leader ‘Jesús Santrich’.

Martinez’s proposal

Néstor Humberto Martínez, former attorney general. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora. TIME

In his proposal, Martínez says that the Court of Honor that he suggests to resolve this controversy, be composed of three members.

“A priest who has been provincial of the Society of Jesus; a father who has served as rector of the Universidad Javeriana de Bogotá and a former dean of the Faculty of Law, for them to pronounce a judgment ex aequo et bono known truth, good faith kept,” Martínez said.

And he warned that if the verdict of that instance is against him, he will accept it “Without a judgment formula, with the responsibility that this would give me, to my own shame, in the history of the country. If the ruling is favorable to me, as it will be, I thank you so that it is publicly recognized and, furthermore, let us jointly sign a communication addressed to the Minister of Education, asking him to exclude the spurious chapter of the primer with which we want to educate our children “.

The former prosecutor ends his letter by assuring that “During the last few years I have decisively faced the fierceness of my opponents. Truth and justice have always triumphed. Allow me, now, to make possible this extra-procedural mechanism to achieve the complete defense of my honor. I am certain that you will open the doors to this alternative dispute resolution method, for the benefit of the truth of which you are the custodian.”

