father kills children aged 11 and 13 and commits suicide, injuring his wife

Horrible tragedy a few hours after Christmas in Germany where a man killed his 11 and 13 year old sons shot at home and seriously injured his wife before committing suicide. The drama on Boxing Day at the family home in the town of Glinde, Schleswig-Holstein. The alarm went off at around 10.50pm when local residents heard several shots from the house and immediately called the police. When the first rescuers arrived at the house, decorated for Christmas, they found themselves in front of a chilling scene, on the ground in the house the two children, the father and the mother, were lying in a pool of blood. For the two minors it was too late: they were already dead. The man, on the other hand, died shortly after despite the immediate intervention of the doctors who tried to revive him while the woman was stabilized and transported to the hospital where, however, she is in serious condition.

According to the first police reconstructions, the 44-year-old father of the little ones opened fire then he turned the weapon on himself and committed suicide. He allegedly used a gun that the investigators later found in the house. According to local investigators, the motive behind the double crime would be related to family reasons but the exact dynamics of the incident are still ongoing. It is hoped that the 38-year-old woman who was seriously injured will be able to recover as soon as possible and provide details even if she is unable to answer any questions at the moment. “The woman is unconscious and could not provide further information on the crime,” said a spokesperson for the prosecution. The woman is currently in a medically induced coma but is improving. The tragedy shocked the small community in the Stormarn district where the family had lived for some time and where all the residents said they were incredulous at what happened.