Father of a terminally ill family reveals symptoms of pancreatic cancer to watch out for

A seemingly healthy father of three recently diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer has warned of everyday symptoms everyone should know about.

Business development director Mark Ryan, 37, first felt something was wrong when he started experiencing back and abdominal pain in January.

He said, “Earlier this year, I started experiencing severe abdominal and back pain.”

“It did not decrease, so I went to my family doctor, who at first thought that I could be celiac and did several tests.”

“I completely eliminated gluten from my diet, but the pain persisted, so I was referred to a gastroenterologist who did more tests.”

As a result, Mark was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2022.

He said: “It was a shock, totally unexpected. He knew something had to be wrong, but he certainly didn’t expect it to be cancer.”

“The average age of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer is 70 years. I’m much younger, generally fit and healthy, with no prior health problems or family history of cancer, so it was a complete shock.”

Emilie and Reece run daily with their mother, Lara

The devoted father is in awe of his children, nine-year-old Reece and seven-year-old Emilie, who have raised tens of thousands of euros for cancer research by running 26 miles (42 kilometres) during their school holidays.

The determined duo have run daily since the school year ended in July, and have already raised £50,000 ($60,000), with the rest of the month to go, for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Since being diagnosed with the disease in March this year, Mark, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, with his wife Lara, a 40-year-old lawyer, and their three-year-old children Reece, Emilie and Rory, has said: “I am very proud of them”.

She added: “The kids have been amazing dealing with the news of my diagnosis.”

“Lara and I have been very honest with them and the two older ones have wanted to accept this challenge as their way of helping.”

My wife and I decided to take a very open and honest approach with the children when it came to discussing my illness.

Things got even more difficult for Mark when he was told how far his cancer had progressed.

He said: “It was even worse to hear it was stage four cancer.”

“Unfortunately, with this type of cancer, symptoms don’t usually show up until it’s quite advanced, which was the case for me.”

Emilie and Reece wanted to help after seeing a Race for Life commercial on TV.

He added: “For me, this cancer is terminal and the doctors advised me that I should start chemotherapy immediately to try to control the situation.”

Mark started treatment in March and is now on his tenth cycle of chemotherapy.

He said: “I am still in the early stages of treatment. After the twelfth cycle, they will check the effect of chemotherapy on cancer control. Then we can reassess and decide what the next steps will be.”

The youngsters have already raised £50,000 ($60,000) for charity (Stephanie Belton/PA Real Life)

He added: “At the time of diagnosis, the doctors said the cancer was inoperable, but it may be an option later if it has shrunk.”

“It is a very aggressive form of cancer that is very difficult to treat and cope with, but I seem to have responded extremely well to chemotherapy so far and all indications are that my review will be positive.”

Meanwhile, Mark’s children, Reece and Emilie, have wanted to help out, so they’ve decided to raise money for the charity at the hospital that treats their father.

Children run about half a mile (800 meters) each day (Collect/PA Real Life)

He said: “My wife and I decided to take a very open and honest approach with the children when it came to talking about my illness.”

“We didn’t want them to worry or wonder what was going on, so we made sure they had a basic understanding of cancer.”

“They know that the medication makes me feel bad in the short term, but that it is helping me to get better and that if they have any questions they can and often do ask my wife and me.”

I am very interested in raising awareness of pancreatic cancer and the great work The Royal Marsden is doingMark Ryan

He added: “It seems like it’s been really effective in helping them accept it and they’ve been amazing.”

And after seeing a Race for Life ad on TV, the brothers had a brilliant idea.

Mark said: “They had seen people take part in a race to raise money for cancer and they desperately wanted to do something similar to help.”

Emilie and Reece wanted to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

He added: “All credit goes to them for the idea and for having such a positive reaction to a negative situation.”

“Lara and I talked about it a lot with them and we came up with an ambitious but realistic and achievable plan for them.”

Starting with their summer vacation in July, Reece and Emilie run every day to rack up a marathon distance by the end of their school vacation.

Mark was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2022 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Mark said: “They are halfway through their challenge and have done amazingly well so far.

“There have been a few days where it has been difficult for them to stay motivated, especially with the recent heat wave, but they go out with my wife, who has been their running partner and motivational coach, in the mornings when it is cooler. , and they usually do about half a mile (800 meters) a day.”

Mark is impressed by the donations that have come in.

The family originally hoped to raise £10,000 ($12,000) for charity, but they have already reached £50,000 ($60,000) with a month to go. (Stephanie Belton/PA Real Life)

He said: “We initially set the target at £10,000 ($12,000), but we have almost reached £50,000 ($60,000) with almost a month to go.”

“I don’t think any of us expected to raise such an incredible sum. The support from friends, the local community and our wider network has been wonderful.”

“I am very proud of the children and their determination to do this. I think they’re doing fantastically well so far.”

As a family, we are excited about the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives of future patients.

Like his children, Mark is very keen to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

He said: “I am very keen to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, as well as the great work of The Royal Marsden.”

“I have been very impressed with the level of care and treatment I have received thus far. Honestly, I can’t blame anything.”

Mark says he decided to take an honest approach to discussing his diagnosis with his children (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added, “I know there is much more going on behind the scenes there and as a family we are excited about the opportunity to give something back and help improve the lives of future patients.”

Antonia Dalmahoy, CEO of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, praised the family for their efforts.

He said: “We are very grateful to Mark, Reece and Emilie for supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity with their challenge.”

Mark says he is very proud of his children (Stephanie Belton/PA Real Life)

She added: “It is a testament to their resilience and generosity as a family that they have decided to dedicate their summer to this feat, focusing their energy on helping others facing cancer.”

“Reece and Emilie are making fantastic progress and we cheer them on every step of the way.” Money raised for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity helps fund state-of-the-art equipment, pioneering research and the best environments for patients.

“This incredible fundraiser will make a real difference not only to cancer patients at The Royal Marsden, but across the UK and the world.”

To donate to Reece and Emilie’s fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Ryan85.

