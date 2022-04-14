Father of daughters Amara La Negra defends choice of name

Allan Musesthe father of the daughters of the singer and actress Amara the Blackcame out this Tuesday in defense of the names of the twins who were born a few days ago. The babies were named Majesty Royalty Y Your Highness Empress De Los Santos, which generated a series of critics.

The young man, who defines himself as an entrepreneur, posted a series of videos in his Instagram stories stating that both he and the girls’ mother have the right to name them as they wish.

“The name of my daughters, of Amara’s daughters… Gentlemen, pay attention to each parent or parents, they have the right to raise their children, give them the name they want and feed them what they want or what they can”Allan MusesFather of daughters of Amara La Negra“

In his relief, he added: “I think that many of you are going to accept the NameHow can they not accept it? We don’t have a problem with that.”

Likewise, he sent a message to the “haters” that they will continue doing their work, collaborating, helping “and you continue to criticize two beautiful, beautiful girls as they are, Your Highness and Your Majesty.”

“I think we should respect a little more and hate less. It’s a relief that any parent would do,” concluded Allan Mueses

He called for better use of social networks. that “the bad use that they are giving to the networks is still in time to change”.

In his social media profile @allan600 he describes himself as the CEO of Soluciones Allan and as a real estate agent.

Answer of Amara the Black

The interpreter of “Ay” was not silent.

“My daughters are mine. But thank you for your opinions. You can keep your negativity and those who wish us well, love. Thank you very much,” this is part of the forceful message that the singer posted on her Instagram Amara the Black after the barrage of criticism he has received on social networks for the peculiar names of his twins.

The also actress decided to name the girls, born on March 23, as Highness Royalty of Los Santos and Highness Empress of Los Santos (the “Royal Twins” twins real).

The singer, whose Name The stack is Diana Danelys De Los Santos, she posted an image of the babies, each one wearing a romper with their names, but covering her face.

Majesty is the treatment given to kings, to emperors. On many occasions it is preceded by the words his, yours and real.

Highness has a similar meaning, which is given to the children of kings, infants and those people to whom the monarch has granted this treatment.

Last week, with the message “3/23” marking the date she gave birth and the hashtag #lasroyaltwins (the twins reales), the singer of Dominican origin, Amara the Blackreported that she became a mother of two babies.