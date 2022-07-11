Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Joe Biden during speech

Watch the moment Parkland victim’s father interrupts Biden 1:40

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden was interrupted Monday by the father of a Parkland shooting victim as he discussed the country’s new gun control legislation.

Manuel Oliverfather of one of the Parkland victims, interrupted the words of the president of the United States, who paused in his remarks before continuing as Oliver walked to the side of the South Lawn.

Biden was at the White House on Monday with survivors and families of victims of the “Columbine, Virginia Tech, Aurora, Tucson, Sandy Hook, Parkland, Santa Fe, Uvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park and more” mass shootings.

Biden, highlighting legislation he signed last month, called Monday’s celebration “proof that, despite naysayers, we can make significant progress in addressing gun violence,” before His comments were interrupted by Oliver, the father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver.

Oliver has been critical of the legislation for not going far enough, telling CNN on Monday: “I really wish there was more in this package of bills, and I will do my best to get more in this package of bills.” “, while criticizing the White House for classifying today’s event as “a celebration”.

Biden pays tribute to the victims and recognizes that there is work to be done

During the event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, Biden thanked a bipartisan group of lawmakers and acknowledged the work that remains to be done to reduce gun violence.

“What we’re doing here today is real, it’s vivid. It’s relevant. The action we’re taking today is a step designed to make our nation the kind of nation we should be,” he said. “This is about the most fundamental thing, the lives of our children, or our loved ones: We are literally faced with a moral choice in this country, a moral choice with real-world implications. our responsibility to protect the innocent while maintaining faith in constitutional rights? Will we combine thoughts and prayers with action? I say yes, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

The US president acknowledged that while “this legislation is real progress, more needs to be done,” later adding that “today’s legislation is an important start” in the fight against gun violence in the United States.

“Rights come with responsibilities”

Biden used the opportunity to lay out measures in the legislation, including $750 million for crisis intervention and early warning law enforcement funding, which he said would have stopped the Fort Hood and West Bank shooters. Parkland, Fla.; improving background checks for those under 21; and tougher penalties for arms dealers.

“We will not save every life from the gun violence epidemic, but if this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved,” the president said. “It matters, it matters, but it’s not enough.”

To move forward, he called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, calling it a “common-sense requirement” that would save lives, vowing “I’m not going to stop until we do.”

In addition, he made a personal plea for safe storage laws, noting that he keeps four of his own shotguns “locked up” in his own home.

“My countrymen, nothing I am talking about infringes anyone’s Second Amendment rights,” he said in closing. “I’ve said it many times, I support the Second Amendment, but guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States of America. Let me say it again: Guns are the leading cause of death for children in America, more than car accidents, more than cancer, and in the last two decades, more high school kids have been shot to death than duty police officers and active duty military combined… think about that. Arms crossed, we cannot let this continue to happen. With rights come responsibilities.”