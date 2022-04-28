Father of Yolanda Martínez reveals that the NL Prosecutor’s Office has new clues

For the second consecutive day relatives of Yolanda Martinez and members of the National Commission for the Search of Disappeared Persons They went to the area where she was last seen alive, in New Lion.

Before starting the operation, Gerardo Martinez, father of Yolandawent to the State Attorney General’s Office, where they informed him that there are new clues about the young woman.

“They found new clues and we have to check them well (…) we are going to wait for them to be included in the folder to request a copy,” he reported when leaving the Prosecutor’s Office.

“What’s in it (in the folder) gives me hope that it’s okay,” he concluded.

Prosecutor’s Office has not found his daughter’s belongings

He reported that from the search procedures carried out so far, the Prosecutor’s Office he has not found his daughter’s belongings.

Later, he joined the convoy to start the search for his daughter.

Although a day of flyering and dissemination was planned in the area to ask for support to locate Yolanda, her brother Gerardo indicated that they decided to pause that activity so as not to put anyone at risk while they climb the hill of La Silla to look for the young.

