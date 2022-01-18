father sentenced to 8 years

LECCE – The man accused of abusing his daughter for years and who on one occasion was filmed with a smartphone by the woman with whom he was having an affair was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The sentence was issued by judge Laura Liguori, at the end of the trial discussed with the shortened procedure, during which the prosecutor Luigi Mastroniani, owner of the investigation, had invoked six years.

He was found responsible for sexual violence and acquitted of two other crimes that were also charged to him: mistreatment and “revenge porn”, that is, the disclosure of pornographic material. For the latter accusation, the stepmother negotiated a year that after filming the incestuous relationship would send the video to the victim’s boyfriend to discredit her.

The judge also awarded compensation for the damage to the girl who had filed a civil action.

Last October, the accused had tried to negotiate the sentence of three and a half years, obtaining the favorable opinion of the prosecutor who had shared the defensive thesis according to which the crime of sexual violence could be redeveloped into that of an incestuous relationship. But the judge Simona Panzera rejected the request and the man thus decided to ask for the special rite that was defined today with a guilty verdict.

It was following the complaint filed by the unfortunate woman in the Gallipoli police station that the investigations began that resulted in the search of the couple’s home, at the end of which mobile phones and computer devices were seized, the contents of which were x-rayed by the consultant of the Prosecutor Silverio Greco .

According to the indictment, the harassment occurred from the moment the young woman went to live with her father and his partner and lasted until January last year.