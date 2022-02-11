Father Stu, Mark Wahlberg transforms from bad guy to priest (trailer)

It will arrive in American theaters on April 15th, perfectly in time for Easter, Father Stuthe Sony film with Mark Wahlberg inspired by the true story of a bad guy ex boxer and actor who discovers his vocation and decides to dedicate his life to the faith, wearing the cassock.

To present the trailer, in the introduction to the video, there is Mark Wahlberg in person: “I’m so excited to share my new movie trailer with you ‘Father Stu ‘. I found her story very inspiring and felt I had to find a way to bring her to the big screen“.

Based on a true story,Father Stuwritten and directed by Rosalind Ross, tells the life of Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg), a former boxer who moves to Los Angeles dreaming of the spotlight. Meanwhile, he gets a job as a supermarket clerk, where he ends up meeting Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a catechism teacher whose Catholic faith immediately puts a stake between them. Determined to conquer her, Stu decides to start attending church, until a serious motorcycle accident completely changes his life, leading him to pursue the priesthood. Despite a progressive degenerative muscle disorder and the skepticism of his parents (Mel Gibson And Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, without letting himself be overwhelmed by obstacles. She will use his crises to strengthen his faith and inspire those close to him.