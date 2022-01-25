Father Stu, the film with Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson was bought by Sony

Sony Pictures acquired the rights to the film Father Stu, interpreted and produced by Mark Wahlberg, who had to put on a good 10 kg following a strict diet in order to play the role of the protagonist priest.

Written and directed by Rosalind Ross on her directorial debut, the film follows the true story of the boxer who became a priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption has inspired countless people.

“Father Stu’s journey from troublemaker to shepherd has inspired many, including me“Wahlberg said in a statement. “Rosey did an amazing job capturing the essence of who she was and how she influenced the people she met. I hope that with this film it will keep his spirit alive. “

Also part of the cast are Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz, the film will be released in US theaters on April 15, 2022. Wahlberg also produced the film alongside Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss.

Before Father Stu arrive on the big screen, we will see Wahlberg in Uncharted, an adaptation of the hugely popular video game, in which he stars alongside Tom Holland. While as regards his colleague, Mel Gibson is in the cast of The Continental, series spin-off of John Wick, which should arrive on our screens soon.