“Father Stu” with Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson sold to Sony

According to Variety, the Sony Pictures acquired the drama “Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson.

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson: from self-destruction to redemption

“Father Stu” is written and directed by Rosalind Ross and follows the story of a father Stuart Long, boxer turned priest. Man goes on a long inner journey that leads him from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film stars Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

“Father Stu” marks the directorial debut of Ross, Mel Gibson’s current partner. Gibson, Oscar winner for “Braveheart” and Oscar nominee for “Hacksaw Ridge,” has worked largely on smaller independent films and action films directed to stream since making headlines for anti-Semitic and racist claims. However, he was recently nominated to direct and star in the Warner Bros. film “Wild Bunch,” which is in development, as well as headlining a “John Wick” based TV series.

These are Wahlberg’s words

“Father Stu’s journey from troublemaker to pastor has inspired many, including me. Rosey did an amazing job capturing the essence of who she was and how she influenced the people she met. I hope that with this film we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works ”.

Mark Wahlberg will produce with Stephen Levinson and Jordon Foss. Executive producers include Miky Lee, Colleen Camp, Patrick Peach and Tony Grazia.

Before “Father Stu” hits the big screen, Wahlberg will appear in Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted”. Weaver is best known for “Silver Linings Playbook”, “Animal Kingdom”, “The Disaster Artist” and “Poms”. Ruiz was recently seen in “Narcos: Mexico” on Netflix.

Roberta Rosella

01/25/2022