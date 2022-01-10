Fathers and sons at Pitti Bimbo

Tenderness, fun, complicity, energy… That between father and son is a very special bond, as shown by the photos taken by Amina Marazzi for Daniela Stopponi’s report. Watch out for those two!, which will go on display from 11 to 13 January a Pitti Immagine Bimbo 94 – at the same time as Pitti Uomo -, and then they will be published in the new issue. On the set, fathers and their (real!) Little ones we had mini-me collections worn in a male version: in fact, there are not only the mother and daughter outfits, and the proof is that in this “double face” edition of Pitti some brands present their men’s and children’s collections in the same stand.

The intent of the photographs is to take note of the new way of living fatherhood within the family: fathers increasingly present, affectionate, accomplices, involved in the daily activities of their children, in an equitable division of duties with the mothers. Children who are reflected in their fathers, and fathers who see themselves in their children, to reconnect with the common thread of the event, Reflections: reflections but also reflections, in this case on the role of the father figure. A model that many stars of the entertainment world have adopted and share on social networks, from Chris Hemsworth to David Beckham. And which has recently been told in a touching way by Uberto Pasolini’s film Nowhere Special – A love story, with James Norton and the little, extraordinary, Daniel Lamont.

