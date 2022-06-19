Father’s Day 2022: A Look at Hollywood’s New Dads E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood welcomed many new dads in 2022. Here’s a look at the men celebrating their first Father’s Day this year.

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Lu, in May. News of the couple’s latest addition to their family comes nearly a month after Fowler called off her divorce from Hunt in early May.

In Fowler’s divorce filing, she specifically accused Hunt of being “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” “guilty of adultery,” and “guilty of cruel and inhumane treatment or conduct toward a spouse that renders cohabitation dangerous or inappropriate”.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate in January. Jonas will celebrate his first Father’s Day with his daughter, Malti Marie.

Jonas’ introduction to fatherhood was not the easiest. The Jonas Brothers star shared that his daughter spent her first 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit before being welcomed home.

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May. Their son’s name has not been revealed, but Rocky recently opened up in a daze about what kind of kids he wants to raise.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love watching cartoons – I’ve watched like ‘Teletubbies’, ‘Blue’s Clues’, ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’, ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.’ »

“I hope to raise open-minded children,” he continued. “Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just want a cool kid with cool parents. »

KJ Apa

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, together in September.

“He is perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to now have two men in my life, filling my heart with this gigantic cosmic love,” Berry wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2020 when Apa shared a series of nude photos featuring the model while on vacation.

Colin Jost

Colin Jost is celebrating his first Father’s Day with Scarlett Johansson since the couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August.

The “Black Widow” actress shares daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, but Cosmo is Jost’s first child.

John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November.

“This is Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer water yet,” Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am very much in love with him and his whole relationship. Happy Holidays. »

Drew Scott

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy, Parker James, in early June. “Our lives are changed forever. Welcome to the world of Parker James,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

The couple married in 2018 and Phan revealed on an episode of their podcast in December that they used IVF treatment to get pregnant.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams football player Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their son shortly after Beckham Jr. won the 2022 Super Bowl in February. Their son Zydn was born on February 17.

“THE greatest blessing I’ve ever had in my life happened here on earth! he wrote in an Instagram post. “The words, I can’t even put them together for the overwhelming emotions that went through me…a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. »

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf is a first-time dad. Mia Goth and the actor welcomed a child this year, but it’s unclear if their child is a boy or a girl. Goth’s pregnancy news was confirmed in February after she was spotted running errands showing off her baby bump.

LaBeouf and Goth were seen in March strolling together in Pasadena as they pushed a stroller.

Michael Cera

“Superbad” star Michael Cera and his wife Nadine welcomed their first child together in March. Amy Schumer, her co-star in “Life & Beth,” shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“Michael also has a baby. Is it common knowledge? … I just unveiled him, I just unveiled his baby,” she said.

Cera confirmed the news to the outlet and said, “We’re just at the start. We are doing the basics right now. The actor didn’t share details about the gender or the birth of his new baby.