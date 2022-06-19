Entertainment

Father’s Day 2022: A Look at Hollywood’s New Dads E! News UK

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 26 4 minutes read

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood welcomed many new dads in 2022. Here’s a look at the men celebrating their first Father’s Day this year.

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed their baby girl, Lucy Lu, in May. News of the couple’s latest addition to their family comes nearly a month after Fowler called off her divorce from Hunt in early May.

In Fowler’s divorce filing, she specifically accused Hunt of being “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” “guilty of adultery,” and “guilty of cruel and inhumane treatment or conduct toward a spouse that renders cohabitation dangerous or inappropriate”.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have welcomed their daughter three weeks after she called off her divorce from the singer.
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate in January. Jonas will celebrate his first Father’s Day with his daughter, Malti Marie.

SAM HUNT’S PREGNANT WIFE HANNAH LEE FOWLER QUICK DIVORCE, JUDGE REJECTS CASE

Jonas’ introduction to fatherhood was not the easiest. The Jonas Brothers star shared that his daughter spent her first 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit before being welcomed home.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January via surrogate.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January via surrogate.
(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May. Their son’s name has not been revealed, but Rocky recently opened up in a daze about what kind of kids he wants to raise.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love watching cartoons – I’ve watched like ‘Teletubbies’, ‘Blue’s Clues’, ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’, ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.’ »

RIHANNA GIVES BIRTH, WELCOMES HER FIRST CHILD WITH A$AP ROCKY

“I hope to raise open-minded children,” he continued. “Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically I just want a cool kid with cool parents. »

Asap Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son in May.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their son in May.
(Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

KJ Apa

“Riverdale” star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry welcomed their son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, together in September.

“He is perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to now have two men in my life, filling my heart with this gigantic cosmic love,” Berry wrote on Instagram at the time.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2020 when Apa shared a series of nude photos featuring the model while on vacation.

KJ Apa is a dad for the first time. Clara Berry and the actor welcomed their son in September.

KJ Apa is a dad for the first time. Clara Berry and the actor welcomed their son in September.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Colin Jost

Colin Jost is celebrating his first Father’s Day with Scarlett Johansson since the couple welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August.

The “Black Widow” actress shares daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, but Cosmo is Jost’s first child.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed a son named Cosmo in August.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed a son named Cosmo in August.
(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November.

“This is Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer water yet,” Munn wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am very much in love with him and his whole relationship. Happy Holidays. »

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son in November.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their son in November.
(Getty Pictures)

Drew Scott

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy, Parker James, in early June. “Our lives are changed forever. Welcome to the world of Parker James,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

The couple married in 2018 and Phan revealed on an episode of their podcast in December that they used IVF treatment to get pregnant.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy, Parker James, in June.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy, Parker James, in June.
(Getty Pictures)

Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams football player Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their son shortly after Beckham Jr. won the 2022 Super Bowl in February. Their son Zydn was born on February 17.

“THE greatest blessing I’ve ever had in my life happened here on earth! he wrote in an Instagram post. “The words, I can’t even put them together for the overwhelming emotions that went through me…a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. »

Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed son Zydn with girlfriend Lauren Wood days after winning the 2022 Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams player Odell Beckham Jr. welcomed son Zydn with girlfriend Lauren Wood days after winning the 2022 Super Bowl.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Shia Labeouf

Shia LaBeouf is a first-time dad. Mia Goth and the actor welcomed a child this year, but it’s unclear if their child is a boy or a girl. Goth’s pregnancy news was confirmed in February after she was spotted running errands showing off her baby bump.

LaBeouf and Goth were seen in March strolling together in Pasadena as they pushed a stroller.

Shia LaBeouf welcomed a child with Mia Goth this year.

Shia LaBeouf welcomed a child with Mia Goth this year.
(Getty Pictures)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michael Cera

“Superbad” star Michael Cera and his wife Nadine welcomed their first child together in March. Amy Schumer, her co-star in “Life & Beth,” shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“Michael also has a baby. Is it common knowledge? … I just unveiled him, I just unveiled his baby,” she said.

Michael Cera welcomed a child with his wife, Nadine, this year.

Michael Cera welcomed a child with his wife, Nadine, this year.
(LightRocket via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cera confirmed the news to the outlet and said, “We’re just at the start. We are doing the basics right now. The actor didn’t share details about the gender or the birth of his new baby.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 26 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Marjorie de Sousa posed in all her splendor as a goddess of the sea

1 min ago

Cara Delevingne tells Forbes USA about her passion for sustainability

2 mins ago

The thong is making a comeback on the front of the stage: “A woman can also want to seduce”

3 mins ago

Game of Thrones: all the spin-offs that are in development at HBO

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button