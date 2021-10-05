News

Father’s Day in quarantine

Father’s Day in quarantine for Hugh Jackman.

The actor left his wife and children in New York and flew to his native Australia, where he is locked up in a hotel in compliance with the 14 days of solitary confinement imposed by the local government.

In any case, the star of “The Greatest Showman” had the opportunity to celebrate thanks to a surprise from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness and children Oscar and Ava, who made sure that their dad didn’t feel too alone in the special. recurrence.

Deborra and the two boys have in fact chosen the best recipes from the menu of the Bills Australia restaurant, having the dishes delivered to the suite where the star is staying.

“While it’s not Father’s Day in Australia, it is in America and many other countries around the world,” he tweeted in commenting on a photo of his dinner, including eggs, bacon, toast and ricotta pancakes.

«My amazing family surprised me with some of my favorite dishes from @billsaustralia! Happy Father’s Day to all! ”He wrote.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian also celebrated their children’s fathers via social media.

“Every day is a day dedicated to dad,” posted the actress, referring to her husband Jim Toth and son Tennessee. “These kids are lucky to have a loving, kind and caring father like Jim. Happy Father’s Day to you all! ”Witherspoon added.

Kim instead wanted to celebrate all the dads in her family: ex-husband Kanye West, deceased father Robert Kardashian, stepfather, now transgender, Caitlyn Jenner, brother Rob, and the fathers of her grandchildren, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick.

«Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! I love you unconditionally, ”wrote the socialite.

