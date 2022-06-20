Father’s Day: Kim Kardashian’s tender message to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has posted a thank you message to ex-husband Kanye West on Father’s Day.

On Instagram on Sunday, The Kardashians star put the father of her four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – in the spotlight. Sharing a photo of the rapper with them, she wrote, “Thank you for being the best daddy to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day. »

The businesswoman also paid tribute to the memory of her late father, Robert Kardashian. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you are in heaven. They gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and I love you with all my soul, ”she shared in the caption of a photo of her with the former lawyer, who died in 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim Kardashian also hailed Caitlyn Jenner, who was her stepfather when the former athlete was married to her mother Kris Jenner between 1991 and 2015. “Thank you for raising us and being the best stepfather,” shared Kim Kardashian.